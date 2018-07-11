Pasadena homeowner confronts burglar, knife fight ensues

Three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a homeowner struggled with a burglar in his Pasadena townhouse.

The homeowner and a female were awakened by noise just before 2:26 a.m. in their home in the 4600 block of Gambier Harbour. The man confronted the male burglar and a struggle ensued. Both men cut each other with knives in the struggle.

The female also suffered a cut to her hand when she tried to intervene, county police said.

The suspect, Philip Luke Koletty, 29, of 203rd Street in Pasadena, was taken into custody after he fled the scene, police said. He was found hiding in nearby woods.

Koletty was taken to the hospital with a cut to his neck and shoulder area. Police said he was still hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, and that no formal charges would be filed until his release.

The male occupant of the house was treated for cuts to his upper body and released.