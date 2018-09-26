Anne Arundel County police: Body of missing woman found in boyfriend's minivan

Anne Arundel County police arrested a county man Wednesday after finding the dead body of his girlfriend in the back of his minivan in Odenton hours after she had been reported missing.

Police said a missing person report was filed for Megan Ellen Burdeaux, 21, of Glen Burnie, on Tuesday night. In the report, police say they were tipped off that she may have been killed by her boyfriend, Edgar Franklin Manning IV.

After searching for the 26-year-old Manning and Burdeaux, they located the parked minivan in the area of Sappington Station and Burns Crossing roads just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Manning, of no fixed address, was still in the vehicle and when approached, he fought with police and was arrested shortly after, police said.

The body of Burdeaux was found in the back of the minivan, police say. Paramedics responded to the scene and Burdeaux was pronounced deceased.

Police say they believe Manning and Burdeaux had an argument in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena on Monday and during the argument Manning assaulted her, leading to her death.

“It happened in a public area,” Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman Sgt. Jackie Davis said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death, police said. Manning has been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 410-222-4700.