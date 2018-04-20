Chesapeake boating season off to a deadly start with four deaths

With four people dead in boating accidents over the past 16 days, state and federal officials Friday called 2018 the deadliest start to the boating season in the past six years.

Representatives from the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard gathered at Sandy Point State Park and urged boaters to wear proper life vests and pay attention to water temperatures that can prove deadly during spring boating.

Col. Ken Ziegler, Natural Resources Police superintendent, said the state has already recorded nearly half the deaths it saw in 2017. Nine people died last year, and Ziegler said officials are concerned because temperatures are still relatively cold. Many boaters have yet to cast off for the first time this year.

“And if we stay on that pace, 2018 will be the worst boating season in more than three decades,” Ziegler said.

Maryland Natural Resources Police Open motorboats were the No. 1 vessel involved in boating accidents on the Chesapeake Bay. Open motorboats were the No. 1 vessel involved in boating accidents on the Chesapeake Bay. (Maryland Natural Resources Police)

Of the four deaths, one was Jose Loza Ramirez, a 21-year-old Annapolis man who fell out of a kayak on the Severn River earlier this month. His body has yet to be found.

All of those who died were not wearing life jackets, according to Lt. Cmdr. Sara Wallace, spokeswoman for the Coast Guard. In only one instance did those who died have life jackets on their vessel, she added.

“Don’t just have it on the boat. Don’t just have it nearby,” Wallace said.

A personal flotation device saved the life of a 44-year-old Shady Side man who flipped his kayak Wednesday on the West River, Ziegler said.

The man told responders he was in the water for about three hours before a sailboat noticed him around 8 p.m.

Ziegler said his internal body temperature was about 82 degrees when he was rescued, but the man is expected to recover.

Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette Superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police Ken Ziegler Jr. discusses the recent boating deaths and boater safety. Maryland Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard held a press conference at Sandy Point State Park to discuss boater safety after recent boater deaths in the state. Superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police Ken Ziegler Jr. discusses the recent boating deaths and boater safety. Maryland Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard held a press conference at Sandy Point State Park to discuss boater safety after recent boater deaths in the state. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

The increased concern about water temperatures comes as the weather has had wildly varying daily high and lows recently, along with high winds.

Candy Thomson, spokeswoman for the Natural Resources Police, said the water temperature at a buoy underneath the Bay Bridge was 49.2 degrees Fahrenheit at about 11 a.m. Friday.

Ziegler said 60 percent of boaters who fall into water measuring less than 50 degrees Fahrenheit drown.

“As soon as you hit (the water), you start gasping for air,” he said. “Most people are unconscious in 10 minutes.”

So officials are urging boaters to take extra care and check both air and water temperatures before preparing for a day out on the water. Wallace said sea captains should also make sure to have a VHF radio so, if there is an emergency, they can broadcast it on Channel 16, which Coast Guard officials monitor around the clock.

Ziegler said officials will make regular patrols and, if a boater is found without a life jacket or other necessary safety measures, they may require them to return to land.

