Nine survive boat collision in Chesapeake Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a collision between a commercial powerboat and a sailboat in the Chesapeake Bay on Friday.
The two boats were off the shore of Thomas Point Park when the commercial boat, part of a charter service, and a J/105 sailboat belonging to the Chesapeake Boating Club in Eastport, collided. The powerboat slid over the sailboat, then came to rest with the cabin mounted across the middle of the deck, leaving a sizable dent.
There were nine people aboard the boats and no one was injured, according to the Coast Guard.
The boats were perpendicularly stacked until emergency personnel separated them and towed both to shore.
First responders with the Natural Resources Police, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland State Police arrived at the scene in the early afternoon. Two people from the sailboat, named the Levitation, and seven people from the powerboat, named The Hunter, were rescued, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Shannon Kearney.
Kearney did not know what charter service operates The Hunter.
Typically, a motorboat gives way to a sailboat if the passengers are not engaged in certain types of fishing at the time or the boat is otherwise unable to move. Conditions Friday were clear.
The U.S. Coast Guard has jurisdiction over crashes involving commercial vessels. Kearney could not disclose which boat caused the accident, or whether alcohol or excess speed caused the collision.
Chesapeake Boating Club owner Kevin Ryman said a club member was sailing when the powerboat struck the vessel. The powerboat hit the starboard side, coming to rest on top of the sailboat, Ryman said.
“Our members were operating the boat in a safe manner, on a day with clear visibility and 10-12 knots of breeze,” he said. “The J/105 crew attempted to hail the approaching boat prior to the collision, otherwise signal, and take action to avoid the collision.”