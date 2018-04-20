Broadneck High removes bathroom doors to discourage vaping, smoking and 'Juuling'

Anne Arundel County Public Schools removed the doors to about half of the bathrooms at Broadneck High this week to discourage increasing numbers of students smoking, vaping or ‘Juuling’ inside.

Bob Mosier, county schools spokesman, said the doors were removed Tuesday in bathrooms where stalls only could not be seen from the hallway.

“It’s unfortunate that it came to that,” he said.

Two weeks ago officials at the school near Cape St. Claire added doorstops to prop the doors open, but those were kicked off. So, they were removed Tuesday, Mosier said.

In addition to smoking and vaping, students have also been “Juuling” in the bathrooms — named for a brand of palm-sized vaporizers that are similar in appearance to a USB drive. The devices have become an increasing problem at the high school level, and even in middle schools, Mosier said.

“We’re not the only school system that’s seeing that,” he said. “It’s an issue our principals are certainly aware of.”

The small size of the devices makes it so students can hide them easily, Mosier said.

“Some, I have heard anecdotally, are adept at doing it in class,” he said.

Mosier said the system is working on a letter to send home to parents about the Juuling issue.

On its website, Juul has a section about how the company is trying to prevent sales to minors, something it says is at the core of its mission.

“Underage use of certain product categories remains a persistent problem, and at JUUL Labs we are committed to combating underage use of our product,” the page states.

This story will be updated.