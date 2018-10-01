Annapolis bike lane experiment ends two weeks early

After considerable pressure from business owners, and with the United States Boat Show just days away, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley pulled the bike lane experiment from Main Street on Monday.
Buckley’s bike lane and sidewalk extension project, complete with public cafe tables and chairs, was intended to pilot new street programming and point Annapolis in the direction of progressive American cities gearing infrastructure away from cars.
But the project caught the fury of downtown businesses and residents, who saw the roll-out as sloppy and unethical. Some pointed to the legal ambiguity surrounding the setup and approval of the project.
The mayor did not seek Historic Preservation Commission approval, saying their oversight does not apply to temporary projects. Chair Pat Zeno disagreed.
Buckley will explain his decision to pull the bike lane and sidewalk expansion project at a 1:30 p.m. news conference on Church Circle.