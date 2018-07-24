Food company gives Annapolis' bike friendly program a $20,000 assist

A Tennessee food company has awarded Downtown Annapolis Partnership a $20,000 grant to improve the city’s bicycling infrastructure.

McKee Foods, a snack and granola company that owns Little Debbie, awarded the grant as part of its Outdoor Happiness Movement program, which encourages a healthy lifestyle. Downtown Annapolis will partner with the city to install signage and “sharrow” markings on eight downtown streets identified in the city’s 2011 Bicycle Master Plan.

Sharrows are pavement markings on streets that both motorists and bicyclists are meant to share.

Downtown Annapolis Partnership received a grant to install "Share the road" signs like the one on Admiral Drive.

“Making downtown Annapolis bike friendly improves the life of our residents and visitors by giving them another healthy option to travel around this historic city and helps us to reduce the number of cars in our city center,” said Erik Evans, executive director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

The city public works department is working to identify which streets can be marked and where signs can be installed using the grant money. Downtown Annapolis and the city have set as a goal marking and signing eight streets: King George Street, Compromise Street, Randall Street, College Avenue, Calvert Street, Cathedral Street, Franklin Street and Duke of Gloucester Street.

This is the second grant supporting bicycling awarded to a local nonprofit in recent days. Annapolis Arts District, also headed by Evans, received a $5,000 grant from AARP to install up to 10 bike racks in the city by November. The city also announced a bike-share program to launch this August.

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County President Jon Korin said the group weighed in on which streets would be best for sharrow markings. “Its good to see movement on all fronts — bike-share, sharrows, bike racks, bike lanes,” he said.

