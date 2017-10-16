Ron Bateman files for a fourth term as Anne Arundel sheriff

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman officially filed for re-election on Monday.

The incumbent sheriff made his announcement in a statement released Monday afternoon that detailed the success during his tenure as well as his goals for the year 2018. Bateman already had publicly stated he would be seeking re-election.

Bateman said he plans to focus on opioid issues, deterring children from joining gangs and decreasing the backlog of failure to appear warrants as key tenants of his campaign. He currently is serving his third term as sheriff and had 37 years of experience in law enforcement. Sheriffs are not term-limited.

He also wants to create a system that would send out text, email or phone call alerts to citizens who have a court date.

It could reduce how many failure to appear warrants are generated, he said.

“I still have a lot more to offer to the community, to the citizens and the agency,” Bateman said.

The sheriff was in the news last year after his county police charged him with assaulting his wife after an incident in his Pasadena home. Bateman was arrested on April 10, 2016 and charged with second-degree assault. His wife later recanted and apologized for the incident.

Bateman was acquitted in July 2016 after a St. Mary’s County assistant state’s attorney did not provide evidence in the case against the sheriff. In return, Bateman agreed to complete counseling.

The sheriff’s arrest and acquittal have already been brought up in early campaigning by Bateman’s opponents.

CAPTION Sheriff Ron Bateman was acquitted of the second-degree assault charge against him after his wife refused to testify during his trial. (Ulysses Munoz / BSMG) Sheriff Ron Bateman was acquitted of the second-degree assault charge against him after his wife refused to testify during his trial. (Ulysses Munoz / BSMG) CAPTION Sheriff Ron Bateman was acquitted of the second-degree assault charge against him after his wife refused to testify during his trial. (Ulysses Munoz / BSMG) Sheriff Ron Bateman was acquitted of the second-degree assault charge against him after his wife refused to testify during his trial. (Ulysses Munoz / BSMG) CAPTION Anne Arundel County police on Wednesday released audio of the 911 call that led to the arrest of Sheriff Ron Bateman in a domestic incident. Some of the audio has been redacted by authorities. Bateman, 54, has been charged with second-degree assault in the April 10 incident. WARNING: This video contains sensitive content that may be upsetting to some viewers. (Ulysses Munoz and Kevin Richardson / BSMG) Anne Arundel County police on Wednesday released audio of the 911 call that led to the arrest of Sheriff Ron Bateman in a domestic incident. Some of the audio has been redacted by authorities. Bateman, 54, has been charged with second-degree assault in the April 10 incident. WARNING: This video contains sensitive content that may be upsetting to some viewers. (Ulysses Munoz and Kevin Richardson / BSMG) CAPTION Domestic violence cases are a frequent topic on Anne Arundel’s Most Wanted, a video series hosted by Sheriff Ron Bateman. On several occasions, Bateman has highlighted the details of a person with an open warrant involving domestic violence charges. Here are some of those clips. (Ulysses Munoz and David Marsters / BSMG) Domestic violence cases are a frequent topic on Anne Arundel’s Most Wanted, a video series hosted by Sheriff Ron Bateman. On several occasions, Bateman has highlighted the details of a person with an open warrant involving domestic violence charges. Here are some of those clips. (Ulysses Munoz and David Marsters / BSMG) CAPTION Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ronald Bateman, charged Sunday with second-degree assault in a domestic incident, makes a statement in front of the Circuit Courthouse Tuesday morning. Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ronald Bateman, charged Sunday with second-degree assault in a domestic incident, makes a statement in front of the Circuit Courthouse Tuesday morning. CAPTION At a press conference Monday morning, Anne Arundel Police Chief Timothy Altomare and Cpl. Jacklyn Davis discuss the arrest of county Sheriff Ron Bateman on Sunday evening. At a press conference Monday morning, Anne Arundel Police Chief Timothy Altomare and Cpl. Jacklyn Davis discuss the arrest of county Sheriff Ron Bateman on Sunday evening.

They should focus on the issues and safety of Anne Arundel County citizens, Bateman said.

“That personal matter between my wife and I has long been taken care of,” Bateman said. “If that is used against me that is just desperate and dirty politics.”

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for carrying out warrants, keeping peace during evictions, providing security in the county courthouse and other law enforcement responsibilities. Most law enforcement duties in the county are handled by the Anne Arundel and Annapolis police departments.

Bateman is the 119th county sheriff and was originally elected as a Democrat. He switched parties in 2015 right before running for re-election. He said then his beliefs in immigration laws, gun rights and his support for the death penalty was a better fit in the Republican party.

Three others have shown interest in running for sheriff.

A Democrat, James Williams, filed for sheriff in August although his campaign website is not active.

Republican Beth Smith is a former lieutenant in the county Sheriff’s Office. She announced her candidacy in May and would be the first woman to serve as sheriff in the office’s 300-year history. Smith told The Capital she wanted to “restore honor” to the office.

Republican Jim Fredericks announced his sheriff candidacy in September 2016 and directly targeted Bateman’s domestic assault incident. Fredericks is a lieutenant with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Fredericks said Bateman’s arrest compromised the “integrity and dignity” of the office.