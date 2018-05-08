Fault in electrical outlet caused fatal fire at Arundel Lodge home

An electrical outlet caused a fire last month that killed three people at the Arundel Lodge group home in Severn, fire investigators said Tuesday.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department released a statement saying the April 21 fire “was the result of an electrical fault in a duplex electrical receptacle located in a rear bedroom of the residence.”
The fire claimed the lives of two residents and a worker — Walter McCardell, 61, William Garcia, 44, and Barbara Brown, 65, respectively.
Investigators believe Brown died while trying to save Garcia as both were found dead inside the house. Paramedics tried to resuscitate McCardell when they found him inside the home, but they were unsuccessful and declared him dead at the scene.
The fire tore through the single-family dwelling owned by Arundel Lodge, a nonprofit organization that offers mental health and addiction treatment across the county. It was one of the groups 32 residential rehabilitation homes in the county.
It took 45 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Fort George G. Meade and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport more than an hour to put out the fire, which completely destroyed the building.
Executive Director Mike Drummond said it was the first incident of its kind in the group’s 40-year history.