Naval Academy recommends charges against midshipman in drug investigation

A midshipman is facing at least six charges recommended by the U.S. Naval Academy in a drug investigation that began last November.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigators said the unnamed midshipman, a second class on leave, violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice by possessing illegal substances, possessing illegal substances with intent to distribute, using illegal substances and distributing illegal substances, among other charges.

NCIS provided results of the investigation to Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter, who recommended the charges against the midshipman.

The midshipman will appear Wednesday at an Article 32 hearing, similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding before a trial, to determine whether a courts-martial is necessary. It will be 9 a.m. at the Washington Navy Yard.

Some of the charges are related to a Dover, Delaware, arrest for selling and possessing controlled substances, wrote Naval Academy spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney in a press release.

The NCIS investigation into drug use at the Naval Academy led to six midshipmen being separated from the academy. Five midshipmen were disciplined for drug-related policy violations, wrote McKinney.

“The United States Navy and the Naval Academy both have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to the use of illegal substances and take all allegations of misconduct seriously," McKinney said

