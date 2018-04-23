Police charge man with manslaughter after van kills boy on sidewalk in Arnold

The driver of a van that veered onto a sidewalk in Arnold and killed a 12-year-old boy has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Anne Arundel County police said Michael Blair Gauthier, 37, of Arnold, struck Matthew Murphy of Arnold Sunday afternoon as his vehicle drove onto the sidewalk before crashing into a tree.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash at 3:21 p.m. in the area of Andrew Hill Road and Bay Green Drive.

Police said Gauthier was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Express 1500 Van west on Bay Green Drive when he drove off the road at the intersection and hit Murphy who was walking on the sidewalk with his parents. Gauthier continued driving and struck a tree off the roadway, police said.

Murphy was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

Gauthier was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police charged Gauthier with manslaughter as well as several drug-related charges, including vehicular homicide while under the influence of drugs.

He is being held without bond pending a bail review hearing at 1:30 p.m., online court records show. No attorney is listed as representing Gauthier in online court records.

