Police: Anne Arundel schools employee sexually abused 13-year-old student in Annapolis

An Anne Arundel County schools employee surrendered to police Tuesday to face charges that he sexually abused a 13-year-old student for months in an Annapolis apartment where the two were living together.

Annapolis police obtained a warrant Sept. 24 after a lengthy investigation, charging Mark Thoms, 38, of Severna Park with sexual abuse of a minor and other offenses. Thoms, who worked as a behavioral assistant, was ordered held without bail.

An Anne Arundel County Public Schools official said Thoms has been on administrative leave since June. The attorney representing Thoms did not return a call for comment.

Thoms was assigned to Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy in Annapolis, where the child at the center of the allegations went to school, according to charging documents.

After the student’s father spoke with Thoms about the child’s behavior in November, police said in charging documents that Thoms offered to let the student move into his Annapolis apartment. The minor also transferred to another school as part of the arrangement.

After staying with Thoms for five months, the minor told his father of multiple incidents at the house in which Thoms assaulted him and, on one occasion, jumped on top of him. Charging documents show that Thoms told the minor multiple times that he wanted “to sleep with” him and that he touched his upper thighs to the protest of the minor.

“(The victim) stated that Mr. Thoms threatened him by telling him if he spoke to anyone about the incidents, they could no longer be friends,” according to charging documents.

The father contacted the Department of Social Services with the allegations. The department collaborated with Annapolis police and the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate Thoms.

In addition to sexual abuse of a minor, is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and nine misdemeanor sexual assaults.

Thoms was employed at Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy in Annapolis until April, said Bob Mosier, a county schools spokesman. Thoms was removed from the school when the district learned of the allegations.

He said Thoms was transferred to a position in the school system central office, where he would not have contact with children.

“People who would prey on children have no place in our school system or any school system,” Mosier said. “Given today’s charges, we will move forward with further action as it regards his employment.”

Mosier said the school system did not authorize the student moving in with Thoms but added that it wouldn’t have been necessary. The school system is not involved in questions regarding guardianship.

“We have people who are employed by us, who have children in our school system,” Mosier said. “Some of those cases include parent-child and guardian-child.”

School officials do not have any evidence that suggests the abuse took place at school, Mosier said.

Thoms was also a swim instructor at the Arundel Olympic Swim Center near Annapolis.

Rick Anthony, county director of recreation and parks, said Thoms was let go in April once officials learned of the investigation. He had been a swim instructor since 2000.

According to the county’s website, swim instructors at the center work with children as young as 3-years-old. Anthony said he was not aware of any complaints against Thoms during his time at the swim center.

“We were made aware of the allegations and removed him from our facility,” Anthony said.