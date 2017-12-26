Two charged with attempted robbery at Annapolis Police Department

Two people face attempted armed robbery and drug distribution charges after police said they followed a man from the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore to the Annapolis Police Department and attempted to hold him up at gunpoint with a BB gun.

Annapolis police said a man drove into the parking lot of the department on Taylor Avenue around 4:40 p.m. after he noticed he was being followed by another vehicle.

According to charging documents, the victim was at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore on line waiting to cash out chips when he was approached by Breiya Evans, 23 of Owings Mills.

After he declined an invitation for a drink, charging documents state that he noticed Evans and another man continued to follow him to the elevator and out of the casino.

The man then got two security guards to escort him out of the building, police wrote, but he soon found himself being followed in his car by Evans and the man.

Charging documents state the man pulled “several evasive maneuvers” to try to elude the two, but to no avail. He drove from the casino to Annapolis with them following closely behind the whole way, police said.

When he pulled into the police department’s parking lot, police said the other vehicle pulled up behind him and Evans pointed what looked like a handgun at him.

Fearing he was being robbed, he ran into the police department and attracted the attention of an officer, police said.

When confronted, police said the woman was wielding a BB gun designed to look like a real handgun. Police added when they searched her car they found “13 individual baggies of marijuana.”

Evans and the passenger, Patrick Palmer, 25, of Baltimore, were arrested and charged with armed robbery, felony assault and drug distribution charges along with eight other misdemeanor offenses.

CAPTION Anne Arundel County firefighters, along with volunteers from stations around the county, work to put out hotspots of a fire that destroyed a home in the 800 block of Annapolis Road in Gambrills Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County firefighters, along with volunteers from stations around the county, work to put out hotspots of a fire that destroyed a home in the 800 block of Annapolis Road in Gambrills Friday afternoon. CAPTION Anne Arundel County firefighters, along with volunteers from stations around the county, work to put out hotspots of a fire that destroyed a home in the 800 block of Annapolis Road in Gambrills Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County firefighters, along with volunteers from stations around the county, work to put out hotspots of a fire that destroyed a home in the 800 block of Annapolis Road in Gambrills Friday afternoon. CAPTION Firefighters work a shift on Christmas Day at the Marley Fire Station. Firefighters work a shift on Christmas Day at the Marley Fire Station. CAPTION An Anne Arundel County judge gave police and prosecutors access to the names of all current and future public housing residents in Annapolis as part of a subpoena later withdrawn after it was challenged as overly broad and burdensome. An Anne Arundel County judge gave police and prosecutors access to the names of all current and future public housing residents in Annapolis as part of a subpoena later withdrawn after it was challenged as overly broad and burdensome. CAPTION Police have arrested Jorge Raul-Gerra Castillo and Denis A. Rivas-Aldana in the beating death of Jennifer Rivera-Lopez. Police have arrested Jorge Raul-Gerra Castillo and Denis A. Rivas-Aldana in the beating death of Jennifer Rivera-Lopez. CAPTION Firefighters respond to a house fire on Brett Court in the Rolling Hills community Wednesday December 13th, 2017. Firefighters respond to a house fire on Brett Court in the Rolling Hills community Wednesday December 13th, 2017.

twitter.com/PhilDavis_CG