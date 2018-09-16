Debris washes up on Fort Smallwood Park beach, forcing it to close

Fort Smallwood Park closed its beach for swimming after large amounts of debris washed up on its shore over the weekend.

This comes in the wake of Conowingo Dam opening some of its Susquehanna River floodgates last week. The accumulation of logs, sticks, bottles and other debris at the Pasadena park is reminiscent of the aftermath of Exelon opening its Conowingo floodgates in late July.

It is unknown how long cleanup will take or when it will begin. Exelon opened several floodgates last week to handle rising river conditions. That was days before Hurricane Florence was forecast to slam into the Carolinas.

Duane Crocetti has lived on the water in Pasadena with his wife for 60 years. He said he’s never seen debris build up like this.

“Every time they open that dam up, trash comes down here and a lot of it ends up on our beach,” said Crocetti. “This is the first time it’s ever been like this.”

Crocetti said he hasn’t seen any park officials begin to clear the debris near his home. He said used to walk to the beach and clear debris after storms, but at 80-years-old, he can’t do it anymore.

“I can’t get down there and pick up branches and trees,” he said. “There’s trees down there 20, 30 feet long.”

Floating debris closes the swimming beach at Fort Smallwood Park in Pasadena. (Joshua McKerrow) (Joshua McKerrow)

Fort Smallwood’s cluttered beach sat behind yellow caution tape Sunday. A large tree stump bobbed up-and-down in the waves of the Patapsco River. A bright orange “NO SWIMMING” sign kept most parkgoers on one side of Fort Smallwood, where families instead dunked fishing lines into the water and set up picnics.

“Depending on how many gates they have opened, that debris comes down to us,” said Chrissy Cornwell, deputy director of the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management.

Meanwhile, about 20 miles south, most of the flooding that took over portions of the parking lot at Annapolis’ City Dock subsided.

The area is expected to see less than an inch of rain by the end of the week, but city officials are still bracing for potential flooding – particularly at City Dock. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory through Monday at 5 a.m.

“We continue to monitor as we get updates from the National Weather Service, but at this point they didn’t find it significant enough to do a conference call today,” Cornwell said Sunday afternoon. She said NWS held a conference call with her team Saturday.

Local officials continue to monitor Florence. The National Hurricane Center downgraded Florence from a tropical storm to a tropical depression Sunday morning. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

Debris from the Susquehanna River that builds up behind the Conowingo Dam frequently washes into Annapolis waterways and the Chesapeake Bay after heavy storms.

Florence landed on the east coast last week, and has dumped 15 to 30 inches of rain on North and South Carolina. Maryland has not been hit as hard.

“The tides weren’t as high as expected,” said Sgt. Amy Miguez, an Annapolis police spokesperson. By Sunday police had reopened Sixth, Compromise, Newman and Dock streets, which were all shut due to Friday night’s high tides. City officials also removed alternate traffic patterns that were implemented Saturday at City Dock.

Florence’s remnants will continue to move northwest and are expected to bring rain into the area through Tuesday.

A chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, have been forecast for Monday, according to NWS reports. New rainfall will amount to less than a tenth of an inch, except in the case of thunderstorms – which would dump more rain on the area.

Tuesday’s forecast is similar, but with more rain – at most a quarter of an inch, NWS reported. The area could experience thunderstorms after 8 p.m.

The rest of the work week appears to be dry and sunny. Showers could return by Saturday.