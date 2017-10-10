5 charged in gang killing of Annapolis woman missing since June

Five people are facing murder charges in what Anne Arundel County police describe as a plot to kill an Annapolis woman found buried in a secret grave last month in Crownsville.

Jenni B. Rivera Lopez, 21, was driven June 24 to a remote spot on or near the grounds of Camp Barrett, a youth camp on the outskirts of Annapolis.

It was there, police said in charging documents obtained by The Capital, that Rivera Lopez was beaten to death and buried. Police found her body Sept. 20 after an unnamed source provided police with information about her death. She was reported missing to the Annapolis Police Department on June 28. Five people were charged in connection with her death in arrests Sept. 28 and 29.

The charges were the subject of two news conferences held Sept. 29 and on Friday by county Police Chief Tim Altomare, who said charges had been filed in three gang-related killings but declined to provide details. The chief did not identify the gang, but members of the community familiar with the investigation have identified it as MS-13.

The violent El Salvadoran gang, which has gained strength in the Washington, D.C., suburbs in recent years, has been linked to recent violent crimes in the Annapolis area.

The state medical examiner ruled Rivera Lopez’s death a homicide, and police noted in charging documents that she suffered significant trauma.

Police said the homicide was orchestrated by at least five people in varying ways — Darvin E. Guerra-Zacarias, 25, of Silver Spring; Francisco Ramirez-Pena, 22, of unknown origin; Brenda Y. Argueta, 18, of Silver Spring; Ervin N. Arrue-Figuero, 18, of Annapolis; and Ronald Adonay Mendez-Sosa, 19, of Edgewater. All five are being held without bond, court records show.

Argueta began contacting Rivera Lopez days before the killing, police wrote, and she convinced the woman to go out with her and other suspects June 24.

The woman and the others, including Guerra-Zacarias, Ramirez-Pena and Arrue-Figuero, then took Rivera Lopez to Crownsville where she was killed, charging documents state.

Mendez-Sosa allegedly drove to the spot with the others, where police say they met with Rivera Lopez.

Police wrote that both Guerra-Zacarias’ and Arrue-Figuero’s cars were used to get Lopez to the scene, with an informant telling investigators that Rivera Lopez was transferred from one vehicle to Ervin N. Arrue Figuero’s vehicle at some point.

Police did not describe how Rivera Lopez was killed and based their charges on informants’ statements that pointed investigators to the five charged in her death. It is also not clear if police are seeking others in the investigation, or if Rivera Lopez’s death is linked to the two other killings Altimore listed as gang-related.

Details of those deaths have not been released.

Ramirez-Pena and Arrue-Figuero are the only two who assisted with the actual murder, police wrote. An unnamed source told police that Ramirez-Pena supplied the weapon used to kill Rivera Lopez. Police did not spell out Arrue Figuero’s role in her death.

No murder weapon, surveillance footage or any other physical evidence from the scene was listed in the charging documents. There is also no motive outlined.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, police spokesman, confirmed that investigators believe Rivera Lopez’s death is gang-related but declined to comment on whether MS-13 is involved, citing an ongoing investigation.

Bob Mosier, a spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, said Rivera Lopez was last a student at Annapolis High School in November 2016.

A handful of incidents in Annapolis have been linked to MS-13.

A student at Annapolis High School told police he was beaten by a group of people after he refused to join the gang.

Two people were attacked by a group of men in Annapolis last year with guns, knives and “edged weapons.” MS-13 is known to use machetes when carrying out violent crimes and police said they were investigating possible ties to the gang.

A Severn man is also facing federal racketeering charges as prosecutors say he helped run local branches of the gang and helped commit one murder and attempted another.

