Police respond to stabbing at Annapolis High School

Anne Arundel County police responded to a reported fight and stabbing at Annapolis High School Wednesday morning, a spokesman said.

An 11th grader was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

When officers arrived at the school around 10:43 a.m., they found one male student with a superficial puncture wound, spokesman Marc Limansky said. Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said the student was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with a superficial injury.

Police are interviewing five students who they believe were involved in the fight, Limansky said.

No weapons have been located, Limansky said. It was not immediately known what object caused the puncture wound.

An investigation is ongoing, he said.

At 11:16 a.m. the school said on Twitter the situation was contained and school was continuing as usual. Officials are emailing a letter with more information, the post said.