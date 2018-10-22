Inside the Annapolis gang: Five things prosecutors say they learned about its workings

Members of an alleged Annapolis drug ring spent more than $100,000 on rental cars.

Prosecutors say they continued to deal drugs even after its leading members were indicted on heroin distribution and felony gang charges.

They used court records in an attempt to learn if police had informants inside the organization.

Court documents obtained by The Capital reveal much about the inner workings of an alleged Annapolis gang that sold heroin and fentanyl in the city and elsewhere until a series of arrests over the summer.

Prosecutors, in laying out the evidence gathered over a three-year investigation led by Maryland State Police, provided a unique look into both the alleged tactics by members of the group as well as the police work involved in bringing charges.

Police say they’ve seized more than 500 grams of heroin and fentanyl, thousands of dollars in drug proceeds and linked a March shooting to the alleged gang they believe was actually intended to kill a rival.

Law enforcement officials and attorneys for 12 people charged in connection with the gang continue to remain silent on the charges or the ongoing investigation.

Here are five things, drawn from three months of communications prosecutors say were intercepted as a result of a wiretap, to know about law enforcement’s investigation into a dozen people believed to have been selling heroin and fentanyl across the state.

Rental Cars

The gang allegedly used rental cars to the tune of more than $100,000, despite the fact that prosecutors say four of the gang’s members — its alleged leader Traymont Wiley, his “lieutenant” Vincent Clark as well as Quentin Jones and Willie Rhodes Jr. — reported only $13,061 of combined income between them from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the first quarter of 2018.

Renting a vehicle “is a common practice” among drug dealers, prosecutors wrote. It allows them to avoid having their cars — such as the Cadillac XLS Wiley was seen in — seized as part of the investigation.

In court documents filed in Traymont Wiley’s case, prosecutors wrote that “up until May 2018 Traymont Wiley rented a significant number of vehicles totaling approximately $76,547 in rental fees.” That’s far beyond the $11,183 he reported as income from the fall of 2016 through the first three months of this year, prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors added that Rhodes and Clark, who also spent more than $27,000 on rental cars over the same period, reported no income at all. Jones reported a little more than $1,000 in income, prosecutors said.

Scramble to save Wiley

When Wiley ran from police around noon on May 10, prosecutors say he dropped 491 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Clark and a member of Wiley’s family member tried to interfere with his arrest and may have come to his home to recover the drugs.

Prosecutors wrote that when Wiley ran, Clark called 911 from a wiretapped phone.

Clark told dispatchers “he observed a black male, with brown skin, approximately 5’8” running through (backyards) near the Wawa and Sunrise Nursing Home along Bestgate Road.”

However, prosecutors wrote that Wiley fled after being spotted near his residence on Burton Cover Way, “over ½ mile away from the location” Clark reported to police.

That led investigators to believe Clark’s call “was a diversionary tactic” to help Wiley escape.

In addition, investigators believe a member of Wiley’s family, who has not been charged, drove to the area Wiley dropped the drugs in an attempt to recover them, prosecutors wrote. She and another man drove to the area and “after briefly speaking with investigators” left.

“Investigators currently believe that the purpose of this visit was to determine the level of law enforcement response at Traymont Wiley’s residence and also recover the (drugs) that Traymont Wiley had placed in the shrubbery,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Steinhardt wrote in court documents.

Prosecutors say officers would later recover the drugs after speaking with witnesses who saw Wiley running away from officers.

Worry about an informant

Members of Wiley’s group were worried about informants working with police in the months up to the June indictment on gang and drug charges and in the days afterward, prosecutors wrote.

Court documents state that Wiley, Clark and others suspected that numerous people, ranging from fellow members to rivals, were feeding information to the police.

Steinhardt wrote that Wiley and others looked through search warrants available in court records and expressed doubts about some of their own gang members as well actively talked about retaliating against suspected police sources.

Heroin sales continued

The gang continued to sell drugs, even after many of its leaders and street-level dealers were arrested, prosecutors say.

Police executed several search warrants and indicted several individuals by June 20, prosecutors wrote. However, the wiretap allegedly revealed that a phone owned by Rhodes, charged in a sealed indictment on June 8, then switched hands the day the gang learned of the indictments against them.

After Chanel Holland, an Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office civilian employee, leaked the information of the sealed indictments to the alleged gang’s leadership on June 11, prosecutors wrote that Rhodes’ phone then went to Carlos Wallace, 34, who continued to sell drugs.

Prosecutors wrote that Holland’s leak had “a profound effect on the investigation, as it afforded the (drug trafficking organization) the opportunity to destroy and/or conceal evidence, and change its activities.”

According to court documents, Wallace “appeared to take over Rhodes’ role” between June 11 and June 24 and the continued wiretapping of the phone led officers to seize an additional 28.8 grams of heroin, a hydraulic press and more than $8,000 in suspected drug proceeds from a Baltimore city residence.

‘Yon’

“Yon” is a nickname for the Newtowne 20 public housing complex of Forest Drive in Annapolis, according to prosecutors.

At one point during their wiretap, investigators wrote that Clark referred to the public housing complex as “Yon” when discussing a firearm sale.

“‘Yon’ is a slang term that the (drug trafficking organization) used to refer to the Newtowne 20 area,” prosecutors wrote.

