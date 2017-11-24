1 injured, 8 displaced by fire at Annapolis apartment complex

One person was injured and eight others were forced to relocate by an early Friday morning fire in Annapolis.
Capt. Russ Davies, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, said about 80 firefighters from the Annapolis, Anne Arundel and Naval Academy fire departments responded about 1 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue.
The American Red Cross was also called to assist several people displaced by the fire at 2:33 a.m., spokeswoman Lenore Koors said.
The fire was a “three-alarm, multi-family fire,” the organization said in a statement issued later Friday morning. It sent two responders to provide assistance for those affected.
A spokesman for the Annapolis Fire Department was not immediately available for comment on the fire.
Koors said one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released. The Red Cross is assisting eight people in six homes who were damaged by the fire.
Koors added that the apartment complex was “non-livable” and that the scene was “pretty chaotic” as multiple fire department responded to put out the fire.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages was unclear.
This story will be updated.
