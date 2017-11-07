Democrats express confidence with afternoon turnout in Annapolis voting

A leader of the Democrats in Annapolis expressed confidence Tuesday afternoon that strong voter turnout despite nagging rain will benefit the party’s candidate for mayor.

House Speaker Mike Busch said estimates from the county Board of Elections put the number of voters at about 5,000 citywide at 2:30 p.m., with Democrats outnumbering Republicans 3 to 1. Four years ago, there were 7,897 votes cast.

Voters he talked to during the day have been excited by restaurateur Gavin Buckley, who is running to unseat incumbent Republican Mayor Mike Pantelides.

“It’s a credit to Gavin’s campaign,” Busch said.

Buckley’s campaign was prepared for rain that started about 11 a.m., setting up pop-up tents and polling places across the city.

And as it has in the final two weeks of the campaign, campaign literature continues to cause controversy Tuesday.

Pantelides contacted news media and election officials asking for an investigation into Friends of Black Annapolis electioneering fliers, which asked voters to cast ballots for Buckley because of Pantelides’ Republican affiliation.

Annapolitans cast their ballots for mayor and the city council on Election Day. (Joshua McKerrow) (Joshua McKerrow)

The flier alleged that a vote for Pantelides is a "vote to get rid of public housing.” Pantelides has said he has no intentions to sell public housing units.

Friends of Black Annapolis was considered a political group in the primary, said Eileen Leahy, board of supervisors of elections chairwoman.

Code requires political groups to name a chair and treasurer and submit a campaign finance form if expenditures exceed $51. Materials are to bear an authority line including the group name and either treasurer or chair. The city attempted to contact Friends of Black Annapolis but with no results, Leahy said.

Curtis Spencer, listed on the flier as the founder of Friends of Black Annapolis, did not immediately return calls for comment.

A council candidate’s flier was also generating criticism.

The Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus called on Gov. Larry Hogan to denounce “hateful campaign tactics” used in the Annapolis election. It cited a flier from Ward 5 Aldermanic Candidate James Appel, a Republican, saying Ward 5 Democratic candidate Marc Rodriguez is weak on crime and on the gang MS-13.

Appel is the executive financial officer for the Maryland Department of Information Technology, a Hogan appointee. He previously served as the controller for Hogan's re-election committee but is no longer affiliated with the campaign.

The flier in question used mugshots of Hispanic men.

“Your endorsement of…hateful fliers attacking Annapolis aldermanic candidate Marc Rodriguez, raise many questions about your and the Maryland Republican Party’s commitment to building an inclusive society for all Marylanders,” Del. Carlo A. Sanchez said in a statement. Sanchez is chair of the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus.

“We have not seen the flier in question, but the governor rejects political appeals based on race and would never endorse such a tactic,” said Jim Barnett, a spokesman for Hogan’s re-election campaign.

As of 10 a.m., 163 people had voted at the City Hall polling place in Ward 1, where Democratic turnout about 2-to-1 over Republicans — in line with the citywide voter registration totals.

Sheila Onuska, 77, said she voted for Buckley in the hopes he will “juice up” the downtown section of Annapolis.

Buckley is one of a number of business owners credited with revitalizing West Street.

She said she supported Buckley in hopes he would bring that development vision to downtown but “not necessarily bars and restaurants.”

Onuska also voted for Elly Tierney in the race for Ward 1. She said she preferred her over Republican Larry Claussen primarily because of her resume.

In Ward 8, Democratic voters outnumbered Republicans by a few hundred. Frank Bolling, 70, said he voted for Buckley because “he has the future in mind.”

Bolling said he liked the way Buckley discusses the police as “friends.” He also cast his ballot for Alderman Ross Arnett, the three-term Democrat.

In Ward 4, Shannea Butler, 38, said she voted for Pantelides because she “felt like he would do a lot better” and while she vacillated between the two, she would rather see the incumbent keep his seat.

She was one of a string of early morning voters at the American Legion precinct, which saw 45 ballots cast as of 8 a.m., with Democratic ballots holding a nearly 3-to-1 advantage over Republican ones.

Butler voted for Democrat Toni Strong Pratt, a write-in candidate who filed the official paperwork Monday necessary to run. She had lost to Democratic incumbent Sheila Finlayson in the primary election by 17 votes.

Butler said she grew up with Strong Pratt and that “she’s really for us no matter what.”

Some voters were unaware she was even running in Tuesday’s election.

Strong Pratt had been advertising her campaign prior to her filing Monday. However, because she hadn’t done the proper paperwork, city public works employees took down the signs placed prior to her filing for not following election rules.

Karl Fritz, 66, said he was unaware she was even running and that he’d voted for Finlayson.

He also voted for Buckley after reading campaign literature that swayed him toward the Democrat’s vision.

“I think he’s seriously interested, and he brings an interesting background,” Fritz said.

Standing outside the polling place, Finlayson said she’d been out talking to voters since about 5:30 a.m. and that crime and housing are on the minds of many.

The Newtowne 20 public housing community is in Ward 4 and its issues with violent crime and the long-term viability of the homes have all been election topics.

She added that no one — including the residents of Newtowne 20 — had voiced any concerns until recently over a roster of public housing tenants shared between the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis and the Annapolis Police Department.

Some have said it’s unconstitutional and Buckley joined a group of Democrats and African American leaders in decrying the list last week.

“To be honest, not a single person has raised it,” Finlayson said.

She added she’s concerned about Strong Pratt’s candidacy, as even though she wasn’t an official write-in candidate until Monday.

She said she hopes national trends — which she described as voters favoring change over experience — are not reflected in the Ward 4 election.