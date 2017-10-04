Candlelight vigil mourns Las Vegas victims, calls for action on gun control

Annapolis came together to honor the victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas at a vigil in downtown Annapolis on Wednesday night.

About 50 people gathered at Lawyer’s Mall and held a moment of silence for the lives lost in what is now the largest shooting in modern U.S. history — a total of 59 deaths and more than 500 injuries, including Arundel High School graduate Tina Frost.

Twelve program speakers, including Eve Hurwitz, a Democratic candidate for the Maryland Senate District 33 seat, gave their thoughts on the tragedy and gun-control actions they want the government to take.

Hurwitz shared her thoughts before reading a statement from activist group Mom’s Rising.

“We’re here for a vigil, to remember those we’ve lost, but we’re angry,” Hurwitz said. “And the families, if they’re not experiencing their anger yet, they will. These weapons should not be in the hands of civilians.”

Annapolis resident Yasmine Jamison shared a story of her friend’s niece who was murdered with a handgun by her boyfriend in Las Vegas. Leslie shared her personal story of being in the Sept. 11 terror attack in 2001, and of how her relative was one of the child victims of the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

Jen Pauliukonis, president of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence, asked the crowd to hold their candles higher if they were also heartbroken and angry. Every candle rose.

“I’m tired of asking for small things. I’m tired of begging for the scraps that the NRA has left behind. Our legislators have sold us out to the gun industry, because they’re putting profits over our lives,” she told the crowd. “When Senator [Dianne] Feinstein introduced the assault weapons ban in 2013, it included a ban on the style of accessory the Las Vegas shooter used to slaughter countless lives. If our legislators had acted, and passed that law, maybe this never would have happened. I'm tired of coming to vigils. I am tired of coming to rallies. It is time for our legislators to do something.”

Speaker Zainab Chaudry noted that in the past 477 days, there have been 521 mass shootings in the U.S. — without action from Congress, she says.

Howard County Muslim Council member Ali Abdi added, “Let’s stop saying ‘never again,’ because we don’t mean it. When we mean it, we’ll show it through legislation.”