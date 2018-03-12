Five students at Naval Academy disciplined for allegedly using mushrooms, ecstasy and cocaine

Five midshipmen at the Naval Academy are being disciplined for allegedly using cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and mushrooms, a spokesperson said Monday, the first details the school has publicly released since announcing last month an investigation into drug use by midshipmen.

On Monday, spokesperson Cmdr. David McKinney said in an emailed statement that the Naval Academy has started the administrative disciplinary process for five students who allegedly used drugs, including cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and mushrooms. Another four are being disciplined for failing to report the behavior.

Discipline from the Academy might mean demerits, loss of privileges, restriction or separation from the school, McKinney said.

Both the Academy and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the alleged drug use, and McKinney said Monday that their probe is ongoing. The investigation has been underway since late November, when two midshipmen reported the alleged drug use.

The midshipmen could be court-martialed, McKinney said in the email — an action that will be decided once the NCIS investigation is complete and reviewed.

The Navy has a zero-tolerance drug policy.

The Drug Enforcement Administration states in its Drugs of Abuse resource guide that ketamine is a “dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects.” It is used as a short-acting anesthetic for humans and animals, the DEA said.

“A ‘Special K’ trip is touted as better than that of LSD or PCP because its hallucinatory effects are relatively short induration, lasting approximately 30 to 60 minutes as opposed to several hours,” the guide states.

