President Trump is staying overnight at a swanky hotel in downtown Los Angeles after attending a private fundraiser in a gated community called Beverly Park. He criticized California Gov. Jerry Brown on the topic of immigration during a stop in San Diego to see prototypes of the border wall.
Anti-Trump protesters put their message to the president in lights
|Melissa Etehad
A few hundred protesters assembled outside the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on Tuesday night as they awaited the expected arrival of President Trump, who attended a fundraiser in Beverly Park earlier in the evening.
Chants of “Not my president, not my system” echoed down the block as curious bystanders stood nearby.
Tudor Popescu, 38, brought a projector to cast “Oppose Racism. Oppose Trump” in bright lettering on Figueroa Tower across the street from the hotel. Trump has frequently been the target of strongly worded messages projected onto the Washington, D.C., hotel bearing his name.
Popescu, a software engineer, said he spent the day protesting in Beverly Hills and traveled with about 15 other protesters on a bus to downtown L.A.
“It’s a sad day to have Trump here,” he said. “But our spirit isn’t broken.”
A fancy downtown L.A. hotel waits for Trump to arrive
|Benjamin Oreskes
The lobby of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel sits on the 70th floor of the Wilshire Grand building. Its floor-to-ceiling windows provide a clear view all the way to the ocean, and by 6:30 p.m. it was really starting to fill up with guests.
Earlier in the day, it felt as if the 73-story hotel was in the middle of a cloud. As the sun broke through, Paul Saxton moved closer to the window to get a good shot of the angelic sunset and the Hollywood sign.
“When I saw this view, I was like, oh, my God!” said Saxton, a retired New Yorker who used to work near Trump Tower. He said he was in town with his wife, who is managing a conference taking place in the hotel.
The hotel, of course, is where President Trump is staying Tuesday night. Which means checking in on this particular day is no ordinary hotel stay.
Saxton said the added security meant that many of the guests and even some of the speakers at the conference couldn’t get into the hotel. Guests were forced to go through metal detectors in the lobby and are being wanded by Secret Service when they return from the pool on the seventh floor.
Saxton, a lifelong Democrat, said he was a bit perplexed over why Trump was staying downtown when he had been raising money in Beverly Hills. He quipped that the president must have gotten a good deal or a free room. (More likely, the president and his entourage on the trip received the standard government rate.)
There were plenty of ways for people to forget the security measures and protesters gathering outside.
As they swam laps in the hotel pool, Davis, 13, and Mila, 9, were unfazed by the crush of sirens and helicopters overhead.
They didn’t care about the rain either — even if it made the pool kind of cold.
Dad Moses Luevano sat in the hot tub nearby, on his phone as they splashed each other and enjoyed the scene. The family is visiting from San Antonio and are headed next to Boston and Washington.
“It’s like we’re following the president,” Moses joked.
The family didn’t know Trump was coming and his presence made their trek to the Santa Monica Pier more difficult this morning. They had to take the Expo Line.
Luevano said he voted for Trump and was pleased with the tax cut the president enacted, but is turned off by the “personal stuff.” He suggested the president enjoy the view while he’s in town.
“He’s staying in the newest biggest, tallest hotel in Los Angeles. He has to sit on the top of the tower.”
This is what it looks like when the president holds a fundraiser in a gated community
|Brian Bennett and Seema Mehta
President Trump has left the Beverly Park mansion of Shari and Edward Glazer after spending several hours talking to Republican donors.
The Glazer residence — a brick home painted tan with a slate-colored roof — sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. Beverly Park is a gated community east of the Beverly Glen neighborhood. Current and former residents include media magnates Sumner Redstone and Haim Saban and celebrities Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Gene Simmons and Rod Stewart. The community is part of Los Angeles but carries Beverly Hills’ 90210 ZIP Code.
Donors who paid a minimum of $35,000 and up to $250,000 per ticket arrived at a staging area down the hill from the house in the early evening. They were brought up to the fundraiser in golf carts, passing a row of magnolia trees along the way. Edward Glazer is co-chairman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A large white tent could be seen in the backyard of the house, lined with tall trees.
During the event, a faint smell of marijuana seemed to waft from a property a few doors down.
The fundraiser and its high-profile headliner prompted many street closures, and police shut down Mulholland Drive so that the Trump motorcade could swiftly leave the area.
It also forced residents to change their daily routines.
Valerie Price Simon, 55, had to park her car down the road and hike up Beverly Glen carrying her groceries (steaks and mozzarella).
Steve Wazeji, 38, was late to relieve the nanny, who was watching his two-year-old daughter.
Wazeji said he voted for Trump in 2016 because he believed the billionaire “can’t be bought.” Asked about the fundraiser still underway where donors were ponying up as much as a quarter million dollars to spend time with the president, Wazeji paused and then said, “If it’s for the RNC, it’s okay.”
Simmons, the lead singer of KISS, offered a nuanced take on Trump disrupting his neighborhood as he sat down Tuesday evening for dinner with wife Shannon Tweed and other family members at an Italian restaurant in Beverly Glen.
“I have a very American point of view. I’m totally supportive of anyone who wants to demonstrate – that’s the American way,” he said. “What’s being lost is civility and class. We’re acting like animals” on both sides of the aisle.
“Whether [Trump] is the president they voted for, he won in the Electoral College,” Simmons added. “If you don’t like reality, vote and change it.”
Simmons, wearing trademark all-black with his long hair tied in a ponytail, demurred when asked who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election. “Never ask a woman her age, and never ask anyone who they voted for,” he said.
He wasn’t too worried about the street closures, saying, “The police like me.”
Back at the fundraiser, expected to raise $5 million for Trump’s reelection and the Republican National Committee, it was difficult to discern who was in attendance.
Glazer, 48, is the son of the late billionaire Malcolm Glazer. In addition to the Bucs, his family owns the Manchester United soccer team. Glazer is also president of First Allied Corp., the family’s real estate company.
Glazer donated $98,000 to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and $250,000 to his inauguration. But he has also supported Democrats. In 2016, he gave $5,400 to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign on the same day he donated $33,400 to the RNC.
Anti-Trump rally in Beverly Hills is more festival than protest
|Melissa Etehad
For the hundreds gathered in Beverly Hills on Tuesday afternoon, the demonstration against President Trump resembled a festival more than a protest. Street vendors sold hot dogs, a live band played music and a stage was set up for speakers.
The event at Beverly Gardens Park brought a wide array of activists, including LGBTQ and immigrant right groups. Some protesters took advantage of the mud-covered areas in the park that formed after the rain to write “Dump Trump” on the ground.
Tourists on a red double-decker bus snarled in traffic on Santa Monica Boulevard snapped photos of protesters as music blared in the background.
Riley Parks McDonald, 52, said he started protesting around 2 p.m. The Echo Park resident said the diverse crowds and festive atmosphere made him feel empowered.
“We can’t be complicit with what’s going on,” he said speaking on Trump’s policies affecting immigrants and the LGBTQ community.
He said he was happy that some of the most vocal groups were young immigrants. “The crowd was heated and passionate,” he said.
Omar Mohamed, 37, moved to Los Angeles this week from Ohio to start a two-month job as a nurse, but said after seeing hundreds of people vocalize their frustration and anger toward Trump’s policies that he doesn’t want to leave.
“People in my community back in Ohio voted silently, so we were shocked when Trump became president,” he said as cars honked in support of demonstrators who were playing loud music and chanting anti-Trump slogans.
Nearby, Mohamed’s friend Heather Semreen, who is a nurse in Ohio, snapped pictures of an inflatable Trump. She returns home next week and said she is happy she got a taste of the activism in Los Angeles.
“This needs to be heard,” she said.
For Mohamed, who emigrated from Tanzania as a child, Trump’s election has left him hesitant to tell people he’s American.
“I used to brag to people while I traveled that I live in America because I was proud of President Obama,” he said. “I don’t do that anymore.”
Across the street from the park, three parking attendants surveyed the scene.
“It’s strange to see it here,” said Manny Gonzalez, 22. “It’s Beverly Hills.”
He pointed to a street vendor selling hot dogs.
“I have never, ever seen that until today,” he said.
Standing next to him, Alvaro Castro, 37, took a sip of his coffee as cumbia blared from loudspeakers in the bed of a truck.
“I don’t usually hear this music here,” he said. “I’m glad [the protesters are] being so pacifico,” he said, noting that the word is a Salvadoran slang term for “chill.”
“They’re being peaceful and not burning flags or anything like that,” Castro said.
He turned to his colleague Rosauro Gabriel, 54, and asked him what he thought.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “As long as it stays peaceful.”
“A welcome is a welcome, no?”
Scenes from President Trump’s day in California
Trump's arrival in Los Angeles comes with rain — and lots of traffic
|Colleen Shalby
What creates more traffic in Los Angeles: light rain or a visit from the president?
The two combined gave drivers something to grumble about late Tuesday.
Shortly after President Trump touched down at Los Angeles International Airport, traffic came to a standstill in several parts of the city. As Trump’s motorcade drove from Los Angeles to the Beverly Hills area for a fundraiser, drivers and stalled observers shared views of their rainy rides on social media.
At one point, the navigation app Waze told drivers to expect delays of up to nearly 50 minutes near Mulholland Drive, the primary traffic artery to the event in the Beverly Park gated community.
Others commented on the difficulty they experienced picking up kids from school or getting home because of the street closures.
Trump is expected to stay overnight at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel at Wilshire Grand Center. Several street and freeway closures have already been planned for his arrival.
Family of far-right activists awaits Trump in downtown Los Angeles
|Benjamin Oreskes
It hasn’t been confirmed where President Trump will spend the night after he attends a Beverly Park fundraiser Tuesday night. But across the street from the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel in the Wilshire Grand — where building officials sent an email to tenants last week announcing a high-profile visitor — a family of Trump supporters stood in the rain waiting for his arrival.
John Turano, a far-right activist known as “Based Spartan” for his Greek warrior-inspired dress, drove his two sons from La Puente to San Diego on Tuesday morning so they could take part in the festivities around Trump’s inspection of border wall prototypes. Then he turned around with his wife, Diana, and their 23-year-old daughter, Bianca, so he could welcome the president to Los Angeles.
“There were no counterprotesters [in San Diego],” said Turano, who was filmed fighting protesters during an April rally in Berkeley. “L.A. is where the action is at!”
Turano said his family had been cruising around the city and Beverly Hills trying to find the best place to catch a glimpse of Trump. Turano and his wife spent time on the road last year traveling to pro-Trump rallies around the state, including those in Berkeley.
Bianca Turano said that the rain “makes me feel like I’m more supportive of my president.”
Trump's motorcade has arrived in Beverly Park for a $35,000-minimum fundraiser
|Brian Bennett
President Trump has arrived at a private home in Beverly Park for a $35,000-minimum dinner to raise money for his reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee. The event is expected to last several hours and raise $5 million from the expected 90 attendees.
As Trump's motorcade drove along Mulholland Drive, a police officer stood in nearly every driveway until the cars entered a gated community.
A sign on the street outside the fundraiser read: "Absolutely no cell phones."
Downtown Los Angeles prepares for Trump's arrival with street closures
|Javier Panzar
Downtown Los Angeles prepared for President Trump’s arrival this evening by blockading a number of busy streets.
The simple act of getting lunch transformed into long journey for some Angelenos.
She heard Trump is afraid of sharks, so she used a shark mask to protest him in Santa Monica
|Ruben Vives
Diana Duncan came to the Santa Monica Airport observation deck with a sign and a shark mask to see President Trump arrive via helicopter.
“I’m here to tell him he’s not welcome here,” Duncan said. “He’s a traitor.”
The 60-year-old Santa Monica resident said she brought the shark mask because she learned the president is afraid of them. She also held a small sign that read, “Not our president.”
Onlookers noticing that crowds had gathered to protest Trump’s arrival stood around watching police officers patrolling the tarmac. “What a waste of taxpayers’ money,” said Martha Burns, 56. She joked that California needs “a wall to protect us from Trump.”
Nearby families stood together with their children. Among them was Carlos Jimenez and his 4-year-old son who watched the motorcade pass by.
“Regardless of political party it’s still the president,” Jimenez said. “This is mostly for him. It’s an experience.”
As rain began to fall, the small crowd of protesters huddled together near a door to avoid getting wet. They practiced what they would chant: “Please leave, please leave.”
At least one person flipped off Marine One.
Standing nearby, Susan Diamond, 49, said she wanted her 12-year-old son to see the president arrive and to also show him that free speech is important. “We came to protest and show him that our values are different from this president,” she said.
Her son said Marine One looked like a drone.
“I like the way they take off,” he said.
'You wouldn't even have a country' without the border wall, Trump says as he inspects prototypes
|Sarah Parvini
President Trump inspected eight border wall prototypes in San Diego on Tuesday afternoon.
He discussed the wall options with officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as an expert in the field.
As the president examined each prototype under overcast skies, Secret Service agents stood perched on trailers, looking across the border with binoculars.
Customs and Border Protection contractor Jim O’Loughlin clutched a binder and flipped through its pages as he explained the particulars of each wall. Trump nodded along, sometimes pointing to a page to ask a question.
After looking at one prototype, Trump stopped to ask Rodney S. Scott, chief patrol agent for the Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego Sector, a question: What was this part of San Diego like before the current fence was built?
“Chaotic,” Scott replied, adding that the wall changed the environment for the better.
Citing the present wall as evidence, Trump singled out those opposed to a new barrier and said, “you wouldn’t even have a country” without the present one.
Trump said that he has a preference for the kind of wall he’d like to see — a barrier with a “see-through” component.
“You need to see what’s behind the wall,” he told reporters, his hands clasped in front of him.
“Look how many holes are in that fence,” he added, referring to the current border. “The fence is not strong enough.”
Trump said a wall without the see-though element would be a problem. The president said Mexico has “a lot of problems” such as the cartels, and a new border wall would help keep them out.
“Nobody ever fought them like we fought them,” he said.
As he walked along the prototypes shortly after, he paused to ask O’Loughlin a question about which would be the most difficult wall to climb. The expert noted that the wall at the end of the row may be the most difficult. Trump nodded.
Looking over a diptych showing a photo of the border from the 1990s on one side and a picture of the current border area on the other, Trump described the ’90s border as “an open wound” through which drugs poured in.
“We have a lousy wall over here now,” he said.
Scott said the original wall allowed for a large driver of San Diego’s local economy — an outlet mall — to flourish because people felt safe moving into nearby homes.
“They reestablished law and order in San Diego when they put up a wall. ... Say what you want, this is life,” Trump said. “And a part of San Diego needs a wall. They want a wall very desperately.”
The president noted that the prototypes with rounded tops were harder to climb.
“The larger it is, the better it is,” he said before likening people who climb the wall to “professional mountain climbers.”
Asked his opinion of Gov. Jerry Brown’s critiques calling a new wall a waste of money, Trump said Brown has “done a very poor job of running California.” He pointed to “criminals living in sanctuary cities” as proof.
The governor “has not done the job,” he said.
On the Mexican side of the fence, near the slats numbered 17620 and 17619, protesters held neon signs and decried building another wall.
From a distance, their chants of “we don’t want the wall!” sounded more like muffled cries.
Trump has arrived in Los Angeles. Here's what happens next
|Christina Bellantoni and Brian Bennett
Los Angeles welcomed President Trump with a light rain, along with a smattering of protesters who extended middle fingers in the air. The president, beginning the second portion of a jampacked day, held a large black umbrella as he walked down the steps of Air Force One at LAX. He flew via helicopter to Santa Monica.
From there, Trump took a motorcade to a private residence in Beverly Park, where he’ll attend a private fundraising dinner with 90 donors expected to raise $5 million for his reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.
The motorcade snarled traffic and agitated residents.
The White House said after the roundtable discussion and fundraiser, the president will head to where he will stay overnight.
Trump is scheduled to arrive where he’s staying at 8:25 p.m. Officials have not released any information about his overnight accommodations, but it’s all but certain he will be in downtown Los Angeles.
Building officials with the Wilshire Grand Center, which is the tallest building in L.A. and highest west of the Mississippi River, sent an email last week to tenants telling them about a high-profile visitor coming to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel.
The message, obtained by The Times, noted a “VIP/high security visitor” and said the hotel’s VIP guest would spark security measures including metal detectors in the hotel lobby. The security “will have a significant impact in and around the building,” officials wrote.
The email detailed forced valet parking, street closures around the Wilshire Grand for two blocks and limited pedestrian traffic. It warned of traffic congestion, which materialized all day.
The barricades disrupted daily downtown life Tuesday.
Trump is scheduled to arrive in St. Louis by 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, so if he is staying downtown, chances are he’ll be heading back to LAX bright and early.
'We don't want the wall!' Protesters shout from other side of the border
|Richard Marosi
As President Trump toured border wall prototypes, protesters in Tijuana a few yards away chanted and held signs expressing opposition to the wall. Many of them were people who had been deported from the U.S. in recent years, including veterans.
“We just want a few minutes with the president. He’s our commander in chief,” said Hector Lopez, a former resident of Madera who served six years in the U.S. Army reserve.
Joined by other veterans carrying signs — one reading “Stop deporting military veterans” — Lopez urged Trump to sign an executive order to fix the system.
“It’s not just an immigration issue; it’s a veterans’ issue. With one swipe of his pen we could go home right now,” he said.
Security forces kept close watch on the largely peaceful gathering in the ramshackle Rancho Escondido neighborhood. U.S. snipers scanned the crowd with binoculars. A Customs and Border Protection helicopter hovered overhead. And a line of Mexican Federal police kept protesters off the border fence.
Though the view of the president was blocked by a row of semi-trailers, the protesters tried their best to be heard.
“We don’t want the wall,” they yelled when word spread that Trump had arrived at the site.
“We’re not the enemy,” said Sergio Tamai, the longtime activist leader of Angels Without Borders, which advocates for deportees from the U.S. “We’re here to remind him that we’re workers, not criminals.”
Trump wonders if 'Space Force' could be next for military
|Colleen Shalby
Does the military need another branch? President Trump suggested on Tuesday – partially in jest – that there’s a whole frontier waiting for armed patrol.
“Space is a war-fighting domain. Just like the land, air and sea,” he told members of the military at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego before adding that perhaps a “Space Force” would be next.
“We have the Air Force. We’ll have the Space Force. We have the Army, the Navy.”
Trump said initially he was “not really serious,” but on second thought, decided it could be a good idea. Whether or not a “Space Force” will ever be an American reality, it didn’t take long for Twitter to light up with memes.
Trump concludes tour of wall prototypes by calling 'sanctuary' cities 'deadly loopholes'
|Sarah Parvini
Surrounded by Border Patrol officials and members of the Department of Homeland Security, Trump concluded his wall prototype tour Tuesday by saying “we must enforce our laws and protect our people.”
“Everyday, criminals and terrorists try to infiltrate our country,” he told reporters. “The border wall is truly our first line of defense.... It will save thousands and thousands of lives.”
The wall will also save “hundreds of billions of dollars,” he said.
In addition to building a new wall, cooperation with Mexico is a crucial element of border security, he said.
He called Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto a “wonderful guy” who he is trying to “work things out with.”
“Don’t know if that’s going to happen,” Trump added.
The president again lambasted so-called sanctuary cities. The country must close the “deadly loopholes” that allow criminals in, and confront jurisdictions with sanctuary policies, he said.
Trump argued such cities are “the best friend of the criminal” and are “protecting a horrible group of people in many cases.” Smugglers and gang members take refuge there, he said.
As he drove off in a motorcade, he flashed a thumbs-up through a window.
Trump protesters at San Ysidro church show solidarity with immigrants: 'Jesus said we should love our neighbor'
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Dozens gathered in a hilltop parking lot a few miles north of the border Tuesday afternoon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in San Ysidro to protest President Trump and his border wall, their view stretching into Tijuana.
Fifteen people held signs with giant letters that spelled, “BRIDGES NOT WALLS.”
Another protester hoisted a sign that read, “Stormy Daniels has a higher approval rating.”
When someone announced that Air Force One had landed in San Diego, the crowd booed. “Go home!” a man shouted.
Rep. Juan Vargas (D-San Diego), the area’s congressional representative, told the crowd, “This president — he ain’t my president! ... He’s violated the Constitution. He colluded with Russia.… He’s done all sorts of terrible things to women.”
Speakers repeatedly quoted the biblical verse Leviticus 19:33, which says: “When an alien resides with you in your land, you shall not oppress the alien. The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you.”
Peter Sickels, a retired Episcopalian priest from Ramona, held a 15-foot pole topped by a Mexican flag. He said he hoped people in Tijuana would see it as symbol of solidarity and friendship.
Sickels said he had Mexican friends and was embarrassed he didn’t speak Spanish so he could better know his neighbors.
“Jesus said we should love our neighbor,” he said.
Sickels said the talk of the wall was xenophobic. Besides, he said, San Diego already has had a border fence for years.
Sickels stood with the Rev. Colin Mathewson, a priest at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in San Diego.
Mathewson said the San Diego border barrier only pushed crossings east, into more dangerous mountain areas.
“It’s sad because there’s a reason people are coming from Mexico,” he said. “The border wall isn’t going to stop them.”
Jesus himself was a refugee, he added.
Referring to Trump’s first visit to the state as president, Mathewson said, “He’s nervous today, being in California.”
Susan Hicks, 41, of San Diego held a sign with a proposed tweet: “Trump is the dumbest president. Everyone knows that. :( #SAD.”
“We’re here to protest the president and his policies and his bad hairdo,” she said. “I’m glad his cowardly ass finally showed up.”
Ron McCullough, 40, of San Diego said Trump is “all tweet and no substance.”
“We’re great because of immigrants,” he said. “He should know. Two of his three wives are.”
Angelica Godinez, 42, of San Diego called the fact that it took more than a year in office for Trump to visit California — and the president’s time spent looking at wall prototypes — a “slap in the face” to citizens.
“That is disrespectful to the people that vote, to the citizens of the United States of America,” she said. “California is a model, and I believe that he’s intimidated by that.”
Protesters gather in Santa Monica to wait for Trump's motorcade
|Melissa Etehad
A group of police officers stood watch in Santa Monica on Tuesday afternoon as a handful of protesters, many of them retirees, patiently waited for the president’s motorcade to pass.
Soon after 2:15 p.m. three military helicopters flew overhead toward Santa Monica airport, followed by two more that protesters believed President Trump was flying in, prompting them to hold their protest signs in the air.
Dianne Corriere, 68, stood near the curb of Sunset Park Way and Centinela Avenue holding a sign that read “Impeach Trump.” Nearby, another large sign reading “Trump is a turd” had been plastered on the side of a restaurant.
Corriere, a Playa del Rey resident, said she wasn’t politically active until Trump became president.
“I’ve been protesting him for over a year,” she said. “And I’m not going to stop.”
Leslie Brothers stood behind Corriere. The two didn’t know each before today but said they are now “sisters in spirit.”
Brothers is the founder of the Monkey Wrench Brigade, a Santa Monica-based activist group that formed to protest Trump’s presidency.
She helped organize today’s protest near the Santa Monica airport.
“We are here to tell him that he isn’t welcome in California.”
As a light drizzle fell, Gene Feingold, 38, bent down and wrote “traitor” on a white banner. Like some who came, Feingold was there to express his frustration.
“This is a small step, it gives me a chance to demonstrate my free speech rights,” he said.
But unlike some who said they came to demonstrate as a therapeutic measure, Feingold is holding on to his anger.
“I want to continue feeling angry, so I can continue protesting,” he said.
The Santa Monica resident said he left Ukraine when he was 9.
“I see so many similarities between Trump and what the Soviet Union was going through when I lived there,” he said.
As he finished speaking, Daniel Rodriguez, a Trump supporter, waved a banner with the president’s name. Rodriguez shouted at the protesters, asking them why Trump was a bad guy.
Some protesters shouted back while others began singing Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.”
Shortly before 4 p.m., Trump’s motorcade sped through the intersection of Bundy Drive and Ocean Park Boulevard. He was greeted by dozens of protesters shouting and waving signs. Some stood on balconies, their neon-colored banners visible a block away.
Will Kozicki was walking his two dogs when he spotted the demonstration and stopped to observe.
“I prefer Trump was playing golf somewhere rather than coming here,” he said.
Kozicki, who works in finance, said he supports the protesters who came out in the rain.
“I’m psyched to feel their energy.”
Trump supporters and protesters outnumbered by law enforcement as they greet president's motorcade
|Andrea Castillo
Hundreds of officers from the San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol along with San Diego County sheriff’s deputies blocked either side of the street in the Otay Mesa neighborhood Tuesday, holding batons and separating President Trump’s supporters from his opponents.
Law enforcement outnumbered protesters as Trump’s motorcade drove by. Some people greeted the president with middle fingers, while others shouted, “Keep America great!”
“God bless you, Donald Trump,” one supporter said. “Thank you for coming.”
Less than two minutes later, the caravan of black SUVs and police motorcycles was gone.
Manny Aguilar, 57, wore a shirt that said, “Do I look undocumented?”
He argued with Trump supporters across the street.
“We didn’t cross the border; the border crossed us,” he told them.
Aguilar said he came to the U.S. illegally in 1979 but attained legal residency through a family member 10 years later. He served in the Army and now works supervising movie sets in Los Angeles, he said.
“I want Mr. Trump to know that I’ve been a good ambassador for this country,” he said. “We’re not all bad people.”