President Trump inspected eight border wall prototypes in San Diego on Tuesday afternoon.

He discussed the wall options with officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as an expert in the field.

As the president examined each prototype under overcast skies, Secret Service agents stood perched on trailers, looking across the border with binoculars.

Customs and Border Protection contractor Jim O’Loughlin clutched a binder and flipped through its pages as he explained the particulars of each wall. Trump nodded along, sometimes pointing to a page to ask a question.

After looking at one prototype, Trump stopped to ask Rodney S. Scott, chief patrol agent for the Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego Sector, a question: What was this part of San Diego like before the current fence was built?

“Chaotic,” Scott replied, adding that the wall changed the environment for the better.

Citing the present wall as evidence, Trump singled out those opposed to a new barrier and said, “you wouldn’t even have a country” without the present one.

Trump said that he has a preference for the kind of wall he’d like to see — a barrier with a “see-through” component.

“You need to see what’s behind the wall,” he told reporters, his hands clasped in front of him.

“Look how many holes are in that fence,” he added, referring to the current border. “The fence is not strong enough.”

Trump said a wall without the see-though element would be a problem. The president said Mexico has “a lot of problems” such as the cartels, and a new border wall would help keep them out.

“Nobody ever fought them like we fought them,” he said.

As he walked along the prototypes shortly after, he paused to ask O’Loughlin a question about which would be the most difficult wall to climb. The expert noted that the wall at the end of the row may be the most difficult. Trump nodded.

Looking over a diptych showing a photo of the border from the 1990s on one side and a picture of the current border area on the other, Trump described the ’90s border as “an open wound” through which drugs poured in.

“We have a lousy wall over here now,” he said.

Scott said the original wall allowed for a large driver of San Diego’s local economy — an outlet mall — to flourish because people felt safe moving into nearby homes.

“They reestablished law and order in San Diego when they put up a wall. ... Say what you want, this is life,” Trump said. “And a part of San Diego needs a wall. They want a wall very desperately.”

The president noted that the prototypes with rounded tops were harder to climb.

“The larger it is, the better it is,” he said before likening people who climb the wall to “professional mountain climbers.”

Asked his opinion of Gov. Jerry Brown’s critiques calling a new wall a waste of money, Trump said Brown has “done a very poor job of running California.” He pointed to “criminals living in sanctuary cities” as proof.

The governor “has not done the job,” he said.

On the Mexican side of the fence, near the slats numbered 17620 and 17619, protesters held neon signs and decried building another wall.

From a distance, their chants of “we don’t want the wall!” sounded more like muffled cries.