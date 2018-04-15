Trump touts 'perfectly carried out' missile strike, but lacks an overall strategy toward Syria

As President Trump basks in widespread approval for the U.S.-led missile strike aimed at Syrian chemical weapons installations, the White House still faces a quandary over U.S. policy toward that country’s civil war — as well as some sharp questions about the president’s war powers.

Trump has yet to articulate a long-term U.S. strategy for dealing with the grinding, multi-sided war in Syria, which has lasted more than seven years, killed hundreds of thousands and triggered an epic refugee crisis.

Only days before the missile attack, Trump had called for a rapid U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria, which critics said would yield control of the country to Russia and Iran, key allies of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was among those who said that Trump’s words had “emboldened” Assad to use chemical weapons.

Now, in a turnabout, Trump is promising to keep troops in Syria, according to France’s president. Trump may also slap new sanctions on Russian companies, according to Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Several lawmakers asserted Sunday that the president should have sought congressional approval for Friday’s missile strike, launched in response to reports of deadly poison gas strikes on a rebel-held suburb of Damascus. Congress, however, repeatedly has ducked votes on Syria policy since the fighting began there in March 2011.

But even some people who have expressed vehement public disagreement with Trump’s previous actions voiced support for the strike, which was carried out in coordination with Britain and France.

Hassan Ammar / Associated Press Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline Saturday as the U.S. and its allies launch an attack on Syria, targeting what officials say were chemical weapons facilities. Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline Saturday as the U.S. and its allies launch an attack on Syria, targeting what officials say were chemical weapons facilities. (Hassan Ammar / Associated Press)

Former CIA Director John Brennan was among those who praised the action as “proportional and necessary to send a signal.”

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Brennan, who is now an analyst for that network, said that “the administration’s actions against Syria were appropriate — and I tend to be a critic of this administration.”

In the longer term, though, Brennan said, solutions in Syria would probably prove elusive.

“I think we have to continue to put the pressure on the Assad regime, try to hit them when they use chemical weapons, but not get involved in another full-scale war in the Middle East,” he said.

Pentagon officials have said the strike significantly damaged Syria’s capacity to research and produce chemical weapons. But they have not claimed the strike eliminated Assad’s ability to carry out future chemical attacks.

Some experts have questioned whether any strike like this one would have a real effect on the Syrian government’s ability to carry out chemical attacks, let alone affect the overall course of the war.

Faysal Itani, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East, said that on the question of whether Assad would be deterred from future chemical strikes, “the most that I can say is ‘maybe.’”

Within the administration, some painted the strike as a possible portent of greater American involvement in the Syrian conflict. Haley warned that renewed use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians by Assad — whose forces have carried out a number of such attacks in the war — could trigger further U.S. military action.

“Should he use it again, the president [Trump] has made it very clear that the United States is locked and loaded and ready to go,” Haley said on “Fox News Sunday.”

As she and other senior Trump aides are often called upon to do, Haley struck a careful balance between acknowledging what the president has publicly stated and making predictions about future intentions.

Haley acknowledged that Trump’s goal is to “see American troops come home.” But a pullout would not take place before the militants of Islamic State had been defeated and further use of chemical weapons precluded, she said — both prospects that military officials have warned remain far in the future.

“We of course know our work in Syria is not done,” she said.

Having secured French and British participation in the missile strike, Trump might be more obliged to heed their counsel on long-term objectives in Syria.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a broadcast interview Sunday that despite Trump’s talk of a U.S. troop withdrawal, “we have convinced him that it is necessary to stay for the long term."

Haley, who has been among the strongest proponents of punishing Russia for its backing for Assad, argued — as she has frequently done in the U.N. Security Council — that Russia shares blame for the chemical attack, even if it had no direct involvement.

To that end, she said, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin would announce new sanctions Monday against Russian companies with links to the Syrian government’s chemical weapons infrastructure.

Sanctions “will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use,” Haley said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

In the Fox interview, Haley said that “Assad knew that Russia had its back” and that the Syrian leader “got reckless” in the suspected chemical attack in Duma on April 7.

The missile strike has generated concern among some members of Congress that it could presage a military escalation.

One of the sharpest critiques came from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 election.

“President Trump is not a king; he’s a president,” Kaine said on “Face the Nation,” and Trump is “supposed to come to Congress to seek permission to initiate a war.”

Some of Trump’s fellow Republicans also expressed unease over the potential for U.S. escalation in Syria without legislative input. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a veteran of the Iraq war, supported the strikes but said on “Meet the Press” that she was “uncomfortable going forward.”

Referring to a congressional authorization for the use of military force, she said: “As many of my colleagues have also stated, we need a new AUMF,” or authorization for use of military force.