Trump said he would turn the GOP into the party 'of the American worker.' How's that going?

Just over a month into his presidency, Donald Trump strode into a hotel ballroom for the annual assemblage of the most fervent Republican activists and conservative leaders in the country and declared his takeover of the Republican Party — on behalf of the “forgotten men and the forgotten women.”

“The GOP will be, from now on, the party also of the American worker,” Trump said, to wild cheers. Among the changes: No more bad trade deals. Wall off immigrants. Avoid foreign wars.

Fast forward six months.

Trump has increased troop deployments to Afghanistan and threatened military action against North Korea and Venezuela. He has pressed, though unsuccessfully, for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act that would increase the number of uninsured by 32 million people and reduce Medicaid by hundreds of billions of dollars, contrary to his campaign vows. He proposed a budget that would slash government services including housing, transportation and education.

Trump has written neither his promised tax-cutting plan nor his trillion-dollar, job-creating infrastructure initiative. For all his talk of tax cuts for the middle class, Trump’s tax pitch last week in Missouri could have been delivered by House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, George W. Bush, Mitt Romney or any number of traditional Republicans as he called for big breaks for corporations and investors that would be a boon for the nation’s top earners.

Those working on the tax and infrastructure plans are former Democratic donors and Wall Street princelings -- Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor, and Steven T. Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary. The most populist advisor in Trump’s inner circle, Stephen K. Bannon, was forced out last month.

Bannon’s parting words, to a conservative journalist: “The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over.”

While Bannon’s meaning has been widely debated, what’s clear is that the broad notion Trump shared with him -- remaking the Grand Old Party as the new nationalist party of the American worker -- is, at the very least, in doubt. Even as Trump has attacked Republican leaders in Congress, to the delight of his anti-establishment supporters, his foreign and domestic policies largely have followed traditional party tracks — hawkish and pro-big business, partial to cutting both taxes and safety-net programs.

In a recent interview, Bannon clarified that his statement was not an obituary for Trumpian populism but rather a “call to arms” to “galvanize people with a shocking statement.”

“I want to say it more dramatically: This will happen unless we rally around and help Trump save what the original concept of his presidency was,” he said, sitting in a darkened dining room of his Capitol Hill row house, unshaven, his shirt largely unbuttoned, books about China spread in front of him.

Many Democrats, whose shock at Trump’s victory quickly turned to fear that, as president, he could break their longstanding claim to be the working-class party, now are openly less worried, even sanguine.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, one of the Democratic Party’s leading liberals, is among those who thought Trump had an opportunity to redefine Republicanism. She said she would work with him if she thought he would truly help workers.

But, Warren said, she was dissuaded by his early orders lifting regulations on the coal industry, lenders and other businesses in the name of promoting jobs, thereby leaving workers exposed to dangerous chemicals and making mortgages more expensive.

“These are always points down in the weeds, but it’s down in the weeds where the needs of middle class get cut off,” Warren said.

Trump railed against Wall Street during the campaign, then “turned around and named a whole team of Goldman Sachs bankers, and then handed over the keys to the economy to them,” she said.

Bannon sees partial victories in Trump’s actions on immigration and trade. Even if the president has not taken as hard a line on either issue as he did in his campaign, he has decisively broken with longtime Republican dogma, Bannon said. Trump has abandoned pending international trade pacts and reopened negotiations on existing deals and moved to slash both legal and illegal immigration.

Still, populists saw an opportunity for a more fundamental political shakeup that would have aligned those on the left and right and driven a wedge through the Democratic Party. The core policies of such a realignment would have included rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and taxing the wealthy to pay for it, avoiding foreign conflicts and protecting safety net programs, including Medicaid.

Bannon, for example, had argued against an upper-income tax cut when he was in the White House.

By contrast, Trump’s tax speech last week in Springfield, Mo., cheered C-suite types but sparked outrage from some far-right allies. “It's like Night of the Living Dead watching our beloved @realDonaldTrump go to DC & start babbling the same old GOP nonsense on tax cuts,” Ann Coulter declared on Twitter.

The president’s direction on tax cuts was even less likely to appeal to Democrats or the working-class voters who’d often supported them.

Party realignments like the one that Bannon and other Trump backers envisioned require extraordinary political talent, said William M. Daley, who was White House chief of staff to President Obama and Commerce secretary to President Clinton. Clinton showed that skill in co-opting Republicans’ positions on deficit reduction, trade deals and the shrinking of the welfare state, against his party’s orthodoxy, Daley said.