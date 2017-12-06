White House says Trump slurred during his speech about Jerusalem because his throat was dry

The White House said President Trump’s slurred speech at the end of his announcement about Jerusalem was no more than a case of dry mouth.

“His throat was dry. There’s nothing to it,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said when asked to explain why President Trump garbled “God bless the United States” at the end of his remarks on Wednesday recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announcing plans to build a U.S. Embassy in the disputed city.

Pressed on whether the slurred words might indicate any health concerns, Shah said: “I know what you’re getting at. I’m saying there’s nothing to it.”

The slurred word prompted questions on social media about why the president stumbled over the phrase at the end of his speech.

Trump regularly ridiculed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over health concerns during the 2016 campaign, repeatedly questioning her stamina and strength.