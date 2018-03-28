Trump tweets that his border wall construction has started. It hasn't.

When a border wall replacement project began near downtown Calexico this year, Border Patrol agents emphasized that it should not be confused with President Trump’s wall. The president himself stirred up confusion Wednesday, tweeting photos of the Calexico construction and saying, “Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL!”

One problem: Plans for the wall replacement project started in 2009.

“It was ultimately funded under the current administration in 2017, but is completely separate of any political talk or commentary,” Justin Castrejon, a spokesman for the Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector, said in an interview this month.

On the first weekend of the El Centro Sector’s Border Patrol citizen’s academy in early March, agents took attendees out for a border tour, stopping to show them the construction and trying to clear up any confusion.

“First and foremost, this isn’t Trump’s wall,” Jonathan Pacheco, a spokesman for the Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector, told those in attendance. “This isn’t the infrastructure that Trump is trying to bring in…. This new wall replacement has absolutely nothing to do with the prototypes that were shown over in the San Diego area.”

The Times called and emailed the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday to clear things up. When asked whether the wall replacement and Trump’s wall were the same thing, a spokesperson gave a one-word email reply: “Yes.”

A 2.25 mile section of wall, built in the 1990s out of recycled scraps of metal and old landing mat, is being swapped out with a 30-foot-high bollard-style wall. Smuggling organizations damaged and breached the outdated version of the wall several hundred times during the last two years, leading to costly repairs, according to the El Centro Sector.

The area was identified as high risk because of the level of illegal border activity. A number of agents were assaulted in the area in 2017, one reason it is getting new infrastructure, Castrejon said.

“This new infrastructure will help us provide better security for our agents and better border security for our community and our nation,” he said.