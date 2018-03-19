Trump adds conservative lawyer to his legal team

Joseph DiGenova, a former U.S. attorney and occasional commentator on Fox News, will join President Trump’s legal team, his attorneys announced Monday, signaling a more confrontational approach to the investigation headed by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

DiGenova will start this week, according to a statement released by Jay Sekulow, one of the lawyers representing Trump in the Mueller investigation.

“I have worked with Joe for many years and have full confidence that he will be a great asset in our representation of the president.,” Sekulow said.

Like Sekulow and John Dowd, DiGenova will act as a personal attorney for Trump, not a White House lawyer. Another attorney, Ty Cobb, works on the White House staff handling matters related to the Mueller investigation.

DiGenova, 73, was U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia during the Reagan administration. He’s been outspoken in his belief that FBI and Justice Department officials plotted against Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Some Trump allies have urged the president to be more combative with the special counsel, an impulse that became public over the weekend when Dowd publicly said that Mueller’s investigation should be ended.

Cobb later issued a statement saying that Trump is not considering firing Mueller.