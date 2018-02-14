Romney postpones Senate announcement after Florida school shooting

Mitt Romney postponed the expected launch of his campaign for U.S. Senate on Wednesday as a result of the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Romney had planned to announce his candidacy in a video scheduled for release Thursday morning, followed by a speech Friday night at the Utah County Republican Party's annual fundraising dinner in Provo.

Romney is still expected to attend the dinner Friday night.

Romney, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, is strongly favored to win the U.S. Senate seat of Utah Republican Orrin G. Hatch, who is not seeking reelection.