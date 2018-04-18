Ex-Playboy model settles suit over Trump hush money

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement of the lawsuit she filed to break the confidentiality agreement that barred her from speaking publicly about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, confirmed that it has agreed to release McDougal from the agreement.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the company paid McDougal $150,000 for, among other things, exclusive rights to the story of what she described as a 10-month romance that started in 2006 with the married Trump. American Media, led by Trump’s close friend David Packer, never published her story.

McDougal said her settlement with AMI “restores to me the rights to my life story and frees me from this contract that I was misled into signing nearly two years ago.”

“My goal from the beginning was to restore my rights and not to achieve any financial gain, and this settlement does exactly that,” she said.

Cameron Stracher, American Media’s general counsel for media, released a statement saying the company was “pleased that we reached an amicable resolution with Karen today that provides both sides what they wanted.”

The settlement, first reported by the New York Times, allows American Media to collect up to $75,000 from any money McDougal makes within the next year for her story about the alleged relationship with Trump. Spokesmen for the president have denied that he had an extramarital affair with McDougal.

The deal also calls for American Media to put McDougal on the cover of the September issue of its Men’s Journal magazine.

