Trump, Obama and other dignitaries pay tribute to Barbara Bush

Former presidents and dignitaries from across the political spectrum remembered Barbara Bush on Tuesday as a tough, witty first lady fiercely dedicated to her family.

Her oldest son, former President George W. Bush, said the family was saddened by her death on Tuesday, “but our souls are settled because we know hers was.”

“Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end,” he said. “I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother.”

In a statement released by the White House, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump praised Bush for her work promoting literacy.

“She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well,” the statement said.

Bush, who suffered from heart and respiratory troubles, was 92 years old. She and former President George H.W. Bush were married for 73 years.

Barbara Bush dies at 92; popular first lady was also the mother of a president »

Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama called Barbara Bush “the rock of a family dedicated to public service.”

“We’ll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House,” they said, “but we’re even more grateful for the way she lived her life – as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit.”

Mark McKinnon, a top campaign advisor to George W. Bush, called her “one bad ass force of nature.”

“Look out Archangels, there’s a new hall monitor!” he wrote on Twitter.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to Bush’s “renowned toughness and steely resolve.”

“But what really defined Barbara’s life was her deep love for her lucky husband George, for her family, and for the country,” he said.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called Bush “a fierce patriot and a bold advocate for family literacy.”

“Mrs. Bush brought dignity, civility and spirit to everything she did. Her strength of character, the strength of her principles, and the strength of her faith were a great gift to our nation,” she said.

Former President Clinton recalled her “grit & grace, brains & beauty.”

“She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like,” he wrote on Twitter. “Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory.”

Her son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016, expressed thanks for “the outpouring of love and support” in recent days.

“I’m exceptionally privileged,” he said, “to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush.”

CAPTION President Trump signed the omnibus budget bill. President Trump signed the omnibus budget bill. CAPTION President Trump signed the omnibus budget bill. President Trump signed the omnibus budget bill. CAPTION President Trump called for regulations banning bump stocks for guns on Tuesday President Trump called for regulations banning bump stocks for guns on Tuesday CAPTION President Trump speaks to military personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. President Trump speaks to military personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. CAPTION The U.S., Britain and France launched strikes against Syria to retaliate for a suspected chemical weapons attack. The U.S., Britain and France launched strikes against Syria to retaliate for a suspected chemical weapons attack. CAPTION Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti set out Friday to introduce himself to Iowa. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti set out Friday to introduce himself to Iowa.

michael.finnegan@latimes.com

Twitter: @finneganLAT

Times staff writer Cathleen Decker contributed to this report.