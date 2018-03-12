Five passengers killed after helicopter crashes into New York's East River

All five passengers aboard a helicopter that crashed into New York’s East River were killed, a spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed early Monday morning.

Police say a sixth person in the crash Sunday night, the pilot, freed himself and was rescued by a passing tugboat .

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows the red helicopter land hard in the river and then capsize, its rotors slapping at the water.

The helicopter, a private charter hired for a photo shoot, went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence.

The passengers were recovered by police and fire department divers, who had to remove them from tight harnesses while they were upside down, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Witnesses on a waterfront esplanade near where the aircraft went down said the helicopter was flying noisily, then suddenly dropped into the water and quickly submerged. But the pilot appeared on the surface, holding on to a flotation device as a tugboat and then police boats approached.

"It's cold water. It was sinking really fast," Mary Lee, 66, told the New York Post. "By the time we got out here, we couldn't see it. It was underwater."

News video showed one victim being loaded into an ambulance while emergency workers gave him chest compressions.

Bystander Susan Larkin told the Associated Press that she went down to see rescue boats in the river and a police helicopter circling overhead, hovering low over the water.

"You could clearly see they were searching," she said.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. The aircraft was owned by Liberty Helicopters, a company that offers private charters and sightseeing tours popular with tourists. A phone message left with the company was not immediately returned.

The skies over New York constantly buzz with helicopters carrying tourists, businesspeople, traffic reporters, medical teams and others. Crashes are not unheard of.

In 2009, a sightseeing helicopter of the same model and operated by the same company as the one in Sunday's wreck collided with a small private plane over the Hudson River, killing nine people, including a group of Italian tourists.

A crash in October 2011 in the East River killed a British woman visiting the city for her 40th birthday. Three other passengers were injured.

A helicopter on a sightseeing tour of Manhattan crashed into the Hudson River in July 2007, shaking up the eight people aboard but injuring no one. In June 2005, two helicopters crashed into the East River in the same week. One injured eight people, including some banking executives. The other hit the water shortly after takeoff on a sightseeing flight, injuring six tourists and the pilot.

Nigro and Police Commissioner James O'Neill said the rescue Sunday took place in a 4-mph current in water about 50 feet deep, challenging conditions.

Officials did not immediately release the names of the pilot or passengers.

The helicopter was recovered and towed to a pier.

UPDATES:

11:10 p.m.: This article was updated with police confirming five deaths.

This article was originally published at 7:35 p.m.