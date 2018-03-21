Austin bomber had a list of targets and made a 'confession' video, but motive remains a mystery

Hours after a serial bomber blew himself up as authorities closed in, investigators discovered that the homegrown Texan who had killed two people and terrorized Austin for 19 days had left behind a list of future targets and a 25-minute “confession” on his phone, officials said Wednesday.

After hundreds of investigators swarmed Austin in recent days to stop the bomber, it was a combination of high-tech surveillance and old-fashioned shoe-leather investigating that led officials to Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, who had no criminal record.

However, Conditt’s motive remains unknown, and officials suspect that "we are never going to be able to put a rationale behind these acts,” said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

In Conditt’s confession video, “he does not at all mention anything about terrorism, nor does he mention anything about hate,” Manley said. “Instead it is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point.”

The series of bombs used similar components that made it easy for officials to link the devices: unusual batteries, apparently purchased online from Asia, and nails used as shrapnel, according to U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Trying to find the buyer of the nails, officials “went to every hardware store” in the area to find customers who had made large purchases, and they struck gold with a Home Depot store in the Austin suburb of Round Rock, McCaul said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“The fatal mistake that led law enforcement to him — because he was pretty good at evading surveillance cameras — was when he walked into Home Depot,” McCaul said. Investigators obtained surveillance video of Conditt walking into the store in a wig and walking back out to a vehicle with a license plate connected to his name.

From there, McCaul said, investigators obtained a cellphone number linked to Conditt, which had been turned off for “a while” — until Wednesday morning.

When Conditt turned on the phone, McCaul said, investigators were able to pinpoint him at a hotel in Round Rock, which led to a police chase.

Officials described a harrowing scene at the end of the chase. After Austin police forced Conditt off the road to prevent him from getting on a freeway, officers surrounded the vehicle and banged on the windows, at which point Conditt set off a blast that sent officers flying backward. One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Your officers, officers you have known for years, charge into what we knew was a dangerous situation," Manley said.

An officer also fired a gunshot at the vehicle, said authorities, who didn’t clarify whether that was before or after the explosion or whether Conditt was killed as a result of “significant injuries” from the blast or by a gunshot.

Officials, who discovered a bomb-making room in Conditt’s home in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville, still haven’t offered any theories for why Conditt embarked on a bombing campaign that left two dead, four injured and an entire city unnerved.

But they discovered at least one chilling piece of evidence after the hunt was over: a “target list” with “additional addresses we believe he was using for future targets,” McCaul said. Officials said they still don’t know how or why Conditt chose his targets.

“If we had not found this man, there would have been more devices, and more innocent civilians would have been hurt and been killed,” said FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs.

Investigators detained and questioned two of Conditt’s roommates Wednesday as officials sought to determine whether Conditt had any help in the string of bombings.

“Anyone who's connected with this guy is going to have a sit-down interview to see if there is a web” of people involved, Combs said.

Officials also announced they had filed a federal bomb-possession charge and arrest warrant against Conditt late Tuesday, shortly before he died, and officials had considered pursuing the death penalty. ABC reported that in the final two packages of explosives that had been sent out by FedEx, the bomber had used the sender name “Kelly Killmore.”

A portrait emerged Wednesday of an introverted Christian conservative who had been home-schooled and worked at a manufacturing company before being fired last year, with much still unknown about his life over the last year.

In a statement released to CNN, Conditt’s parents said they were in shock and grieved for the bombing victims.

“We are devastated and broken at the news that our family could be involved in such an awful way,” the statement said. “We had no idea of the darkness that Mark must have been in.

“Our family is a normal family in every way. We love, we pray, and we try to inspire and serve others. Right now our prayers are for those families that have lost loved ones, for those impacted in any way, and for the soul of our Mark. We are grieving and we are in shock.”

In Pflugerville, federal and local law enforcement officials searched two sheds and trash bins outside the Conditts’ multistory home. The shades were drawn, and a U.S. flag flew out front.

Austin police homicide Det. David Fugitt said Conditt’s family has been “very cooperative,” adding that officials didn’t have any indication the family knew Conditt was involved with the bombings.

“They have gone above and beyond to answer any questions we have had,” Fugitt said.

“They’re having a difficult time,” Fugitt said. “It’s understandable with everything they have had to deal with. This is certainly a shock to the conscience. They’re taking it in stride. They’re having a difficult time as well, which would be expected.”

Conditt took classes at Austin Community College from 2010 to 2012 and was home-schooled, according to college officials and social media posts from his mother, who said he graduated high school in 2013.

“He’s thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do … maybe a mission trip,” said a Facebook post by Danene Conditt announcing his graduation, which included a photo of him.

A Facebook post from Danene Conditt in 2013 includes a photo of Mark Conditt, who has been identified as the Austin serial bomber.

In an old blog under Mark Conditt’s name, started apparently as part of a community college class assignment, the author wrote in 2012 that he was conservative but “not that politically inclined.” He wrote posts opposing abortion, favoring the death penalty and arguing that gay marriage should be illegal.