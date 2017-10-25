Brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock detained in North Hollywood, authorities say

A brother of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock has been detained in North Hollywood on suspicion of crimes related to child pornography, according to authorities.

Bruce Paddock, 58, was taken into custody in North Hollywood on Wednesday morning, according to a source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and requested anonymity.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man was detained in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard on suspicion of crimes related to child pornography. However the LAPD would not reveal the name of the man.

On the night of Oct. 1, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired on the crowd at a country musical festival from his hotel room in Las Vegas. Paddock killed 58 people in the meticulously planned attack and wounded hundreds more before he shot and killed himself. His motivation remains a mystery, authorities say.

On Wednesday, Sandra Breault, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Las Vegas, declined to say whether Bruce Paddock’s detention was connected to the agency's investigation into the concert shooting.

"We have no comment at this time," she said.

This post will be updated as details new become available.

UPDATES:

9:20 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault.

This article was originally published at 8:45 a.m.