Brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock arrested in child porn case

A brother of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in North Hollywood on suspicion of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, according to authorities.

Bruce Douglas Paddock, 58, was taken into custody at a nursing facility in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard on Wednesday morning. Television news footage showed Paddock in a wheelchair being loaded into the back of a van by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court outlined 20 criminal charges against Paddock, all related to possession of child pornography or the sexual exploitation of a child. The felony complaint for arrest warrant said that Paddock stands accused of having more than 600 images of child or youth pornography, including 10 or more images showing a child younger than 12.

The investigation into Paddock began after evidence was found in a Sun Valley business where he had been squatting, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The evidence was found after Paddock had been evicted, police said.

LAPD booking photo of Bruce Douglas Paddock. LAPD

Paddock was homeless at the time and couldn't be found, the LAPD said, adding that investigations "recently" tracked him to the North Hollywood building where he was arrested Wednesday.

The LAPD released a photo of Paddock "in case there may be victims of unreported incidents," the department said.

Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman, said Paddock's arrest was the result of an independent investigation by the LAPD, and not related to the deadly shooting rampage in Las Vegas.

"There's no connection," he said.

On the night of Oct. 1, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired on the crowd at a country musical festival from his hotel room in Las Vegas. Paddock killed 58 people in the meticulously planned attack and wounded hundreds more before he shot and killed himself. His motivation remains a mystery, authorities say.

On Wednesday, Sandra Breault, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Las Vegas, declined to comment on Bruce Paddock’s arrest.

Bruce Paddock, who is one of four brothers, was apprehended at a nursing home that offers patients long- and short-term medical care. A spokeswoman for the facility confirmed the police activity occurred there, but declined to comment on Paddock, citing patient privacy laws.

ALSO

2 killed on Grambling State campus; shooter at large

Cooler, yet still record-setting temperatures expected as L.A. heat wave lingers

Majority of L.A.'s streets are swept infrequently, audit finds

UPDATES:

11:05 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from Rubenstein and the LAPD

10:30 a.m.: This article was updated with details from the felony complaint for arrest warrant.

10 a.m.: This article was updated with details on where the suspect was taken into custody.

9:20 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault.

This article was originally published at 8:45 a.m.