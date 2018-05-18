The workout that helped get Meghan Markle in shape for her wedding day

All eyes will be on the bride Saturday when actress Meghan Markle is set to marry Britain’s Prince Harry.

And while there’s been much speculation about what the dress will look like, what color it will be, and who designed it, we know this much: Markle will be one fit bride.

Markle is a well-known fitness fanatic. Since her fairy-tale engagement came to light, everything about her — her hair, makeup, clothing and yes, fitness — has been making headlines because fans want the look.