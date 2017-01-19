Where will Trump begin in slashing Obama-era regulations?

Donald Trump's ascendance to the White House has raised hopes among U.S. businesses for the most significant rollback of regulations since the Reagan administration.

Cutting regulations is not only a key component in Trump's goal of doubling economic growth to 4%, but some economists regard it as potentially the most powerful agent for revving up the sluggish pace of business investment and overall productivity, the single biggest factor in improving the living standards of Americans.

"Regulatory reform, its potential, is way above either cutting taxes or stimulus spending," said John Cochrane, senior fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, who blames misguided rules for countless businesses that never got started, products that never got launched and people who never got jobs.

Consumer and public-interest groups are worried Americans may lose or see a defanging of key regulations protecting people against abusive employers, predatory lending, unsafe food and drugs and environmental pollution.

In a white paper issued before the election, UC Irvine economist Peter Navarro and financier Wilbur Ross, who have since been named to serve in Trump's Cabinet, wrote that Trump would seek to reduce the regulatory cost to businesses by at least 10%, or about $200 billion annually. The paper singled out easing restrictions on the coal industry, but during the course of the campaign, Trump bashed a wide range of federal regulations, including those involving food safety, healthcare, banking and foreign-worker visas.

Undoing or revising regulations won't be easy, however. Some, like Obamacare, will require congressional action. Many others will likely find resistance from the very agencies that wrote the rules.

What's more, unwinding federal regulations has to go through the same lengthy process of internal analysis, budget review, inter-agency impact study and public comment period that it took to get them on the books, said Susan Dudley, who headed the regulatory review process for President George W. Bush.

"In some ways, getting rid of them is harder," she said.

Here are three major areas that are likely to be at the top of Trump's anti-regulation agenda:

Dodd-Frank

Passed with almost no Republican support after the 2008 financial crisis, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was the biggest overhaul of financial regulations since the Great Depression.

The 2,300-page legislation toughened capital requirements for banks and other financial firms, set up a powerful panel of regulators to watch for signs of instability and created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to oversee credit cards, mortgages, payday loans and other financial products.

Trump has called Dodd-Frank "a very negative force" in the economy. And his Treasury secretary designee, Steven Mnuchin, believes that Dodd-Frank is too complicated and an obstacle to lending, and has pledged to strip back parts of the law and make that priority No. 1 on regulatory reform.

One target will be the Volcker Rule, legislation drawn from five agencies that prohibits banks from trading for their own profit and limits their ownership of risky investments. Big banks would like to see the law weakened or killed, but that would require legislation.

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, may help. He has been an outspoken critic of Dodd-Frank and last year proposed a bill that would repeal the Volcker Rule, reduce the power of the consumer bureau and allow banks to avoid stricter oversight if they opt to increase the amount of capital they hold.

Ed Mierzwinski, consumer program director for the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, is trying to rally opposition.

“We’ve gone to DEFCON-1,” he said, using the acronym for the highest alert level for the armed forces.

“We have always been very concerned about threats to these agencies, but we’re going to try to spread the message that just eight years ago our economy collapsed because of a failure of regulation. Millions of consumers lost homes, lost jobs, lost retirement savings.”

Frank Sorrentino III, chairman of ConnectOne Bank, a community lender in Englewood, N.J., doesn't want to see Dodd-Frank thrown out. He believes rules are needed to test and provide for an orderly winding down of troubled banks whose collapse could endanger the broader financial system and economy.

Yet Sorrentino thinks the regulatory pendulum has swung too far in the other direction after being too lax, with bank examiners sometimes acting more like prosecutors than regulators. Some of the most stringent Dodd-Frank provisions don't apply to Sorrentino because his bank hasn't reached $10 billion in assets, a threshold that he considers arbitrary. It's enough, he said, that compliance risks have kept him from expanding into areas like auto loans and residential mortgages.

"Anything to do with the consumer is very, very difficult to do today," he said.

Overtime pay

Unable to push a higher federal minimum wage through Congress, President Obama has sought where he could to lift workers’ pay, which has languished, particularly for those at the bottom. One of his signature presidential actions on labor was to sharply increase the salary threshold for overtime so that more workers would qualify for time-and-a-half pay.