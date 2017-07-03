Jamie Horowitz, head of Fox Sports programming, fired in sexual harassment probe

Amid a probe of sexual harassment at Fox Sports, the company announced Monday that it had fired its controversial head of sports programming, Jamie Horowitz.

Horowitz’s dismissal came less than a week after Fox began investigating allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace in its sports division. The company hired a law firm, which began interviewing women at Fox Sports about Horowitz’s behavior, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to publicly discuss it.

Several women, including prominent on-air personalities, have already been interviewed about their treatment at Fox Sports, according to two people familiar with the investigation.

“Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times,” Fox Sports President Eric Shanks said in an email to staff members, announcing Horowitz’s departure.

“These values are non-negotiable,” he said.

Late Friday, Horowitz — the president of Fox Sports National Networks — was told to report to his West Los Angeles office at 8 a.m. Monday for a meeting. That request, his attorney says, was the first indication to Horowitz that anything was amiss.

Fox’s human resources executives on Monday then informed Horowitz that he was being fired, effective immediately, said one of the people familiar with the situation.

“The way Jamie has been treated by Fox is appalling,” said Horowitz's attorney, Patricia L. Glaser. “At no point in his tenure was there any mention by his superiors or human resources of any misconduct, or an inability to adhere to professional conduct. Jamie was hired by Fox to do a job that until today he was performing in exemplary fashion.

“Any slanderous accusations to the contrary will be vigorously defended,” Glaser said.

Fox Sports is an arm of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox media company, which has been struggling to contain allegations of sexual harassment for nearly a year. In July 2016, Fox fired its powerful chairman of Fox News, Roger Ailes, amid allegations that he made lewd comments to women and created an atmosphere of intimidation. Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox News co-host, filed a lawsuit in July that exposed the allegations against Ailes, who died in May. Fox spent more than $40 million settling claims of harassment at its news division.

In May, Fox fired its star conservative host Bill O’Reilly amid another sexual harassment probe. Los Angeles radio personality Wendy Walsh said O’Reilly promised her a position on his highly rated show, “The O’Reilly Factor,” if she would have sex with him. When she refused, she was not invited back on his show, according to Walsh. O’Reilly, who has been producing a weekly podcast since leaving Fox, has denied the claims.

The scandals have rocked Fox — affecting not just its prime-time lineup, but also its corporate image. As the company attempts to close a $15-billion deal to acquire European satellite TV giant Sky, it has reason to take a harder line on allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The allegations of sexual harassment at Los Angeles-based Fox Sports suggest that problems existed not only at Fox News’ New York headquarters, but extend to the West Coast.

Horowitz — whose biographical page, listing his accomplishments, was deleted from Fox’s corporate website early Monday — joined Fox Sports in May 2015, and immediately overhauled its programming strategy. He tried to position Fox Sports 1 as a more provocative alternative to the talk programs on ESPN, a unit of the Walt Disney Co.

“The Fox culture allows us to talk about sports news in ways that perhaps would be frowned upon at other companies,” Horowitz told the Los Angeles Times in a December interview. “There is an appetite here for raw fearless talk.”

He was given license to spend heavily on talent, and used his budget to promote opinion and debate programs hosted by big names that he raided from ESPN. Those include Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd, who jumped ship for $5.5 million and $6 million annual deals respectively.

Horowitz has also made runs at other ESPN personalities when their contracts came up.

He joined Fox Sports after a brief and tumultuous stint at NBC’s “Today,” from which he was fired in 2014 after two months on the job. On-air personalities at “Today” complained to superiors that Horowitz was sewing discord on the set, suggesting that high-profile anchors, including Natalie Morales and Willie Geist, were on the verge of being fired.

NBC, at the time, released a statement saying that Horowitz was not “the right fit.”

Before that, Horowitz was a rising star in the executive ranks at ESPN.

His ouster comes amid much upheaval at Fox Sports. Last week, the company laid off more than a dozen writers and producers at Fox Sports’ digital properties amid a corporate move to focus more on videos rather than text.

Horowitz’s termination comes as Fox is awaiting regulatory approval in Britain for its takeover of Sky, the jewel of European pay-TV. Last week, Britain’s media watchdog, acknowledged the harassment allegations — which it called “extremely serious and disturbing” — in its review.

Federal prosecutors in New York have been investigating whether Fox News executives properly accounted for payments made to women to settle claims of harassment before the scandal exploded last July. There was no indication Monday that Fox made any payments at Fox Sports.

Until Fox hires a replacement, Shanks will assume all of Horowitz’s responsibilities.

"We realize this news may come as a surprise for many of you,” Shanks said in his e-mail to staff, “but we are confident in this decision.”

Los Angeles Times staff writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.

meg.james@latimes.com