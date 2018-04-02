Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid activist and 'Mother of the Nation,' dies at 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first black president, died Monday in Johannesburg. She was 81.

Often called the “Mother of the Nation,” Madikizela-Mandela was beloved in the governing African National Congress party for her part in campaigning for the release of Mandela during his 27 years in prison under apartheid.

But she left a controversial legacy because of her role in the death of a teenage South African boy, Stompie Moeketsi, who was abducted and killed by her thuggish bodyguards in Soweto in 1989.

Madikizela-Mandela had been ill for a number of years and was recently admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg for treatment of a kidney infection.

"It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday 2 April 2018,” said a statement from the Mandela family.

"She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of the hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

Nelson Mandela died in 2013.

CAPTION Autopsy findings raise questions about whether Stephon Clark, the unarmed African American man whose fatal shooting by Sacramento police has caused protests and national outcry, was attacking the officers who shot him. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Daniels said Cohen defamed her by denying an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago. British and U.S. intelligence agencies blamed the attack on the Russian government. The Trump administration plans to ask everyone in America whether they are U.S. citizens as part of the 2020 census. The Board of Supervisors voted to fight Sacramento's so-called sanctuary laws for immigrants here illegally. Compton officials are scrambling to explain the theft of 31 handguns from a municipal vault. Autopsy findings raise questions about whether Stephon Clark, the unarmed African American man whose fatal shooting by Sacramento police has caused protests and national outcry, was attacking the officers who shot him. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Daniels said Cohen defamed her by denying an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago. British and U.S. intelligence agencies blamed the attack on the Russian government. The Trump administration plans to ask everyone in America whether they are U.S. citizens as part of the 2020 census. The Board of Supervisors voted to fight Sacramento's so-called sanctuary laws for immigrants here illegally. Compton officials are scrambling to explain the theft of 31 handguns from a municipal vault. CAPTION Autopsy findings raise questions about whether Stephon Clark, the unarmed African American man whose fatal shooting by Sacramento police has caused protests and national outcry, was attacking the officers who shot him. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Daniels said Cohen defamed her by denying an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago. British and U.S. intelligence agencies blamed the attack on the Russian government. The Trump administration plans to ask everyone in America whether they are U.S. citizens as part of the 2020 census. The Board of Supervisors voted to fight Sacramento's so-called sanctuary laws for immigrants here illegally. Compton officials are scrambling to explain the theft of 31 handguns from a municipal vault. Autopsy findings raise questions about whether Stephon Clark, the unarmed African American man whose fatal shooting by Sacramento police has caused protests and national outcry, was attacking the officers who shot him. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Daniels said Cohen defamed her by denying an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago. British and U.S. intelligence agencies blamed the attack on the Russian government. The Trump administration plans to ask everyone in America whether they are U.S. citizens as part of the 2020 census. The Board of Supervisors voted to fight Sacramento's so-called sanctuary laws for immigrants here illegally. Compton officials are scrambling to explain the theft of 31 handguns from a municipal vault. CAPTION The Trump administration is poised to abandon America's pioneering fuel economy targets for cars and SUVs. The Trump administration is poised to abandon America's pioneering fuel economy targets for cars and SUVs. CAPTION Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. Crews continued to scour the California coastline for bodies of three children on Thursday. CAPTION CHP Roberto Gomez describes ongoing investigation into fatality accident involving a pedestrian struck and killed on 5 Freeway north to the 101 Freeway. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) CHP Roberto Gomez describes ongoing investigation into fatality accident involving a pedestrian struck and killed on 5 Freeway north to the 101 Freeway. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Los Angeles Times beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss Dodgers opening day and their big predictions for the 2018 season. Los Angeles Times beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss Dodgers opening day and their big predictions for the 2018 season.

robyn.dixon@latimes.com

Twitter: @RobynDixon_LAT