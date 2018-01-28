Unlike his fellow late-night hosts who have spun topical humor into ratings jumps during the Trump administration, James Corden and his "Late Late Show" isn't known for political material.

Celebrated instead for his show's star-courting musical segments and spinoffs ("Carpool Karaoke" and "Drop the Mic"), Corden is a genial and reliably inoffensive choice for the Grammys, which turned to Corden last year to take over for LL Cool J, directing traffic between awards and performances.

Last year, for the first awards show in the Trump era, Corden stuck to his usual script with self-deprecating one-liners and energetic musical segments. This year, he received what counts as a comedy seal of approval in 2018 — an angry tweet from a political figure.

Corden's most successful bit was a play on the Grammys' spoken-word category with celebrities, including Hillary Clinton, reading select passages from Michael Wolff's inside-the-White House bestseller "Fire and Fury." Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley responded moments after the bit, writing, "Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."