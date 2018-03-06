Jimmy Kimmel and President Trump get into 'lowest-rated Oscars' spat

Jimmy Kimmel and President Trump’s war of words just took another ratings-fueled turn.

The president emphatically reminded his Twitter followers that Sunday’s Academy Awards were the “lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY” and opined as to the reason for the program’s decreasing viewership.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!” he tweeted Tuesday morning.

(That probably includes you too, “overrated” Meryl Streep.)

Well Kimmel, who hosted the awards show for the second year in a row and has made no secret of his loathing for Trump, wasn’t having it.

“Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY,” the late-night host snapped back at the reality-TV-star-turned-politician.