Betsy DeVos mocked for messy '60 Minutes' interview
|Joy Resmovits
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos — who has been on the job more than a year — has been taking extensive criticism over an interview Sunday night on “60 Minutes” during which she appeared to stumble over answers.
In one exchange, DeVos, who has slammed America’s public schools as severely underperforming, said she hasn’t “intentionally” visited such schools in her home state of Michigan. When interviewer Lesley Stahl suggested that DeVos should visit more challenging schools, DeVos responded, “Maybe I should.”
When DeVos tried to argue that America’s public schools haven’t benefited from an infusion of money, Stahl pushed back, saying test scores have actually increased. DeVos defended her argument by saying America’s schools have stagnated relative to those of international competitors.
DeVos, who had a troubling visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., again struggled to defend her position on arming teachers. She repeated her position that communities that want to bring guns into schools should be able to do so, but then said she couldn’t imagine her first-grade teacher wielding a firearm.
Some took to Twitter to mock the interview.
DeVos pushed back on Twitter, saying “60 Minutes” did not use some of the material she provided on charter school performance in Detroit.
When Stahl pressed DeVos on the performance of public schools in Michigan, a state where DeVos has influenced education policy, DeVos said “I don’t know. Overall, I, I can’t say overall that they have all gotten better.”
Stahl then said that DeVos’ contention that pulling money from public schools — while adding alternative options such as charter schools — can help them improve isn’t true in Michigan.
“I hesitate to talk about all schools in general because schools are made up of individual students attending them,” DeVos said.
DeVos also wavered when asked if rapes or sexual assaults were more common than men falsely accused of assault.
“Well, one sexual assault is one too many, and one falsely accused individual is one too many,” DeVos said.
Are they the same, Stahl asked?
“I don’t know. I don’t know. But I’m committed to a process that’s fair for everyone involved.”
At the White House, press secretary Sarah Sanders sidestepped questions about DeVos' performance. School safety is the "focus of the president — not one or two interviews, but actual policy," she said.
"I'm not sure if he saw the whole thing or not," Sanders said when asked if President Trump had watched the interview.
John B. King Jr., an Education secretary in the Obama administration, appeared on CNN on Monday to respond to DeVos.
“It certainly was hard to watch, but more concerning are the policies of this administration,” King said.
Wolf Blitzer asked King, who now heads the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group the Education Trust, whether DeVos has asked him for advice.
“We had a conversation before she took office but not since,” King said. “I worry; it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of listening to students, to teachers and the kinds of things they’re concerned about.”
