Betsy DeVos mocked for messy '60 Minutes' interview

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos — who has been on the job more than a year — has been taking extensive criticism over an interview Sunday night on “60 Minutes” during which she appeared to stumble over answers.

In one exchange, DeVos, who has slammed America’s public schools as severely underperforming, said she hasn’t “intentionally” visited such schools in her home state of Michigan. When interviewer Lesley Stahl suggested that DeVos should visit more challenging schools, DeVos responded, “Maybe I should.”

When DeVos tried to argue that America’s public schools haven’t benefited from an infusion of money, Stahl pushed back, saying test scores have actually increased. DeVos defended her argument by saying America’s schools have stagnated relative to those of international competitors.

DeVos, who had a troubling visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., again struggled to defend her position on arming teachers. She repeated her position that communities that want to bring guns into schools should be able to do so, but then said she couldn’t imagine her first-grade teacher wielding a firearm.

Some took to Twitter to mock the interview.