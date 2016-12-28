UConn Brings Back Randy Edsall; Coached Huskies From 1999-2010

In trying to build its football program for the future, UConn is reaching into its past.

Randy Edsall is returning as the Huskies' coach, according to sources, and the university athletic department is expected to make an official announcement later today. A press conference is expected Friday to reintroduce Edsall, UConn's coach from 1999-2010.

He replaces Bob Diaco, who was fired Monday. Diaco, 11-26 in three seasons at UConn, is officially out of a job on Monday and owed a $3.4 million buyout.

Edsall, 58, left UConn in early 2011 to become coach at Maryland, where he was fired midway through his fifth season. For the past year or so, he has been the director of football research for the NFL's Detroit Lions. He was 22-24 at Maryland.

Edsall, originally from Glen Rock, Pa., was first hired at UConn by Lew Perkins prior to the 1999 season. He presided over the Huskies' transition to what is now known as the FBS level and coached the team for 12 seasons, through the 2004 opening of Rentschler Field, two Big East championships and five bowl games.

After losing to Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl that followed the 2010 season, UConn's fourth consecutive trip to a bowl, Edsall left abruptly and in a controversial manner to become coach at Maryland, where he was fired midway through his fifth season.

Edsall did not address the UConn players before he left.

But the Edsall tenure was, all in all, a great success. He was 74-70 and made the Huskies relevant almost immediately, his teams always tough and disciplined. Edsall also handled the circumstances surrounding the 2008 killing of player Jasper Howard well.

The Huskies were 3-9 (1-7 AAC) last season.

