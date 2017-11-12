5 years after Sandy Hook shooting, state police have not released report on response

Within 10 months of the shooting at a San Bernardino, Calif., office that killed 14 people, officials released a 162-page report analyzing the police response. About 18 months after the Boston Marathon bombing, a similar 130-page “after-action report” was made public.

But nearly five years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in which 26 children and educators were killed, Connecticut state police have not released a report critiquing their response.

And the status of the report has become a mystery.

State police officials said this past week that the document is not finished, blaming, among other things, staff cuts. But multiple state police sources said that the report has been complete for more than a year and that officials are reluctant to release it, in part, because of criticisms about state police response and post-shooting actions.

After-action reports are vital documents that law enforcement officials across the country use to better improve their own responses to mass shootings or other chaotic events. Law enforcement agencies that responded to high-profile crimes share the finding internally, but also publicly so that other police departments and communities can learn from their responses.

“If these reports are historically made public when completed, then this should follow that same course,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s office said in a written statement.

Since the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado on April 20, 1999, which changed the way law enforcement responds to mass shootings, after-action reports have been issued on mass shootings at a Navy shipyard in Washington, DC., a movie theater in Aurora, Col., and in a one-room school house in Pennsylvania Amish country, but not for Sandy Hook — the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

“It can be painful to write about something as traumatic as the Sandy Hook massacre but that’s all the more the reason to discuss it and learn from it,” said Chuck Wexler, Executive Director of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), based in Washington. Wexler oversaw an after-action report on the Washington, D.C., sniper case in October 2002 that involved multiple jurisdictions, numerous police departments and multiple crime scenes.

“You would want to get as much information as you can on lessons learned for departments from all across the country to learn from,” Wexler said. “Not everything ever goes perfectly and never will in these situations. It’s not about finding fault with your own department it’s about helping others learn from your mistakes.”

Report Crucial For Learning

The Courant has made multiple requests to the state police for a copy of the report and has been told each time that it is still pending.

“In the months following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the Connecticut State Police (CSP) commenced the process of compiling an After Action Report to assess the law enforcement response to the shooting and to identify opportunities to improve upon past practices,” State Police Col. Alaric Fox said in a statement to The Courant last week.

“Feedback was solicited from dozens of individuals, including responding troopers, support personnel, outside agencies, and family members of victims. What resulted from this solicitation was a large volume of feedback that required comprehensive analysis,” Fox said.

“The process has been time-consuming and delayed due to several factors, including limited resources and the attrition of several of the personnel working on this project,” Fox said. “Irrespective of the completion of a final report, CSP has and will continue to implement improvements based on lessons learned from this tragedy. We anticipate releasing the After Action Report as soon as it is complete.”

The State Police Administrative and Operations Manual contains a section on when after-action reports are supposed to be done, what they should include and who should get copies.

The report is supposed to be done “after a public safety emergency has occurred and troopers have been committed to resolve it.” A commanding officer should be assigned to do the report and is supposed to have a copy to the state police commissioner “no later than a week” after the incident.

Then-Mst. Sgt. Erik Murray was assigned to do the after-action report within days of the massacre. Multiple sources said Murray created a form detailing actions from the initial state police officers who entered the classrooms where the 20 first-graders were murdered to the SWAT team members to the command personnel. It was distributed to a wide variety of state police officers.

In 2015, when The Courant first requested the report, Murray was transferred to headquarters and ordered to complete it. Murray could not be reached for comment last week.

State police sources said that Murray completed a preliminary report that was shared with members of the Western District Crime Squad and other state police brass who were asked to make revisions around July of 2015.

It is unclear what has happened to the report since those revisions were made. Meanwhile, state police detectives involved in the investigation have traveled across the country speaking at law enforcement conferences about the investigation. The practice was briefly stopped after The Courant wrote about it a few years ago, but has since been revived.

Several Issues Identified

Sources familiar with the preliminary report, which they said was more than 160 pages, said it raised several issues including: