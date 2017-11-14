Sandy Hook gun case heads to state Supreme Court

The eyes of the legal world and both sides of the growing debate about the role of guns in society will focus on the state Supreme Court Tuesday as justices hear arguments in a lawsuit by the victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre against the manufacturer of the weapon used in the shooting.

By 8 a.m., television trucks had converged on the courthouse across from the state capitol for the eagerly anticipated arguments, scheduled for 10 a.m.

Families of nine victims who were killed and a teacher who survived the Dec. 14, 2012 massacre filed the lawsuit in January 2015 seeking to hold Remington Outdoor Co. liable, arguing it marketed the AR-15 to the public even though it knew the weapon was designed for military use.

Adam Lanza shot his way into the Newtown school and fired 154 bullets in about five minutes from a Bushmaster AR-15, killing 26 people, including the 20 first graders.The lawsuit also named Camfour Holding LLP, the gun's distributor, and Riverview Gun Sales Inc., the East Windsor gun shop where Nancy Lanza, Adam’s mother, bought the AR-15.

The issue has gained even more national attention since Sandy Hook. The case goes before the court just more than a week after the latest mass shooting where an assault rifle was used to kill 26 people inside a Texas church. Since the lawsuit was filed by the Sandy Hook victims there have been other mass shootings, including Sutherland Springs, Texas. In Las Vegas and Orlando, shooters used high-powered weapons to kill more people than Lanza did in Sandy Hook.

A Superior Court judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2016 agreeing with attorneys for Remington that the lawsuit "falls squarely within the broad immunity" provided to gun manufacturers and dealers by the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or PLCAA.

The case has drawn a national audience. There have been 16 Amicus Curiae, or “friend of the court,” briefs filed from agencies ranging from the National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, headquartered not far from the Sandy Hook school, to a group of 10 physicians, many of whom have treated victims of a mass shooting, who are advocating for the victims’ case.

The court will not allow any of the groups that filed briefs to speak during the hearing Tuesday. The hearing is expected to last an hour and only attorneys for the victims and the gun manufacturers will be allowed to address the court.

Legal experts said the case comes down to how the state Supreme Court will interpret two possible exceptions allowed under PLCAA — whether Remington can be held liable for so-called “negligent entrustment” or whether it violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. Negligent entrustment is defined as “supplying of a qualified product by a seller for use by another person when the seller knows, or reasonably should know, the person to whom the product is supplied is likely to, and does, use the product in a manner involving unreasonable risk of physical injury to the person or others.”

Bridgeport attorney Josh Koskoff said the families are hoping the high court will remand or return the case back to the Bridgeport Superior Court so “the discovery phase of this case can begin and we can start uncovering documents on how this military weapon ended up in civilian hands.” The families suing include parents of slain children Benjamin Wheeler, Dylan Hockley, Noah Pozner, Daniel Barden and Jesse Lewis; and family members of slain teacher’s aide Rachel D’Avino, slain school psychologist Mary Sherlach, slain teachers Victoria Soto and Lauren Rousseau and injured teacher Natalie Hammond.

“What the trial court wasn’t really clear on is — this case is not just about one weapon used in a notorious crime,” Koskoff said. It’s about Remington’s conduct and trying to establish responsibility to the manufacturer and profiteer for marketing this weapon and making it available to people like Adam Lanza.”

In a 54-page written ruling on the widely watched case, Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis made it clear the families' claims that the gun company should be held liable for Adam Lanza's actions did not meet the narrow exceptions the federal law allows.

"Although PLCAA provides a narrow exception under which plaintiffs may maintain an action for negligent entrustment of a firearm, the allegations in the present case do not fit within the common-law tort of negligent entrustment under well-established Connecticut law, nor do they come within PLCAA's definition of negligent entrustment, " Bellis wrote.

The judge also ruled that the plaintiffs could not win under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA).

"A plaintiff under CUTPA must allege some kind of consumer, competitor, or other commercial relationship with a defendant, and the plaintiffs here have alleged no such relationship, " the judge wrote.

Timothy D. Lytton, a Georgia State University College of Law professor who wrote a book about the difficulty in suing gun companies, said overcoming the federal law will be difficult for the plaintiffs.

“This will come down to whether the Supreme Court believes negligent entrustment can be satisfied by the release of the gun to the general public rather than as a sale to a specific person,” Lytton said. “The manufacturer is saying they didn’t hand the gun to any individuals but released it to a distributor who eventually sold it to an individual.”

Experts said the second possible exemption to PLCAA — whether the sale of the AR-15 possibly violated state Consumer Protection laws — could be open to interpretation by the high court.

The families are claiming that Remington has knowingly marketed the AR-15 to a specific audience, younger mostly white males who play violent video games, as Lanza did.

“The argument is that the marketing of the AR-15 violated Connecticut sales laws,” Lytton said.

Lytton said no matter what the state court rules it is likely the case could go before the U.S. Supreme Court, particularly if the case was revived against the gun manufacturers.

“There are mass shootings all over the country now and the gun manufacturers don’t want states interpreting the federal law and making different rules all over the country,” Lytton said.