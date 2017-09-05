Hurricane Irma now a Category 5 storm; South Florida urgently needs to prepare

Hurricane Irma has become a Category 5 storm with winds reaching 175 mph as it continues to inch toward the northeastern Caribbean.

Forecasters said the storm could strengthen to 180 mph over the next 12 hours.

The hurricane was centered about 270 miles east of Antigua and 1,576 miles from South Florida, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

South Florida was added Monday to the five-day forecast cone and experts said tropical storm force winds could begin as early as Friday evening.

Most forecast models currently have the entire state of Florida feeling the impact of the hurricane.

Shortly after the 5 p.m. advisory update on Monday, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency throughout Florida in response to the storm.

“Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared,” Scott said. “In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared.”

Scott urged all Floridians to do what they can to prepare for the storm.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for a long list of islands, including the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, St. Martin and Nevis.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm force winds. In this case, for some of easternmost islands, the hurricane conditions are expected within the next 24 hours.

Emergency officials are warning that Irma could dump up to 10 inches of rain, unleash landslides and dangerous flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet as the storm draws closer.

Residents flocked to grocery stores, stockpiling water and food in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

The storm was moving westward at 14 miles an hour and still expected to make a west-northwestward turn on Tuesday. Tropical storm force winds could arrive in the eastern Caribbean late Tuesday, and in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by early Wednesday.

The Bahamas and Cuba could see Irma arrive as a dangerous major hurricane later this week, the hurricane center said.

South Floridians took advantage of the Labor Day holiday, stocking up on supplies and clearing grocery store shelves of water.

On social media, posts showed long lines of people waiting to fill propane tanks and get gas, along with long lines at hardware stores.

Officials continue to urge people in the path of the hurricane to get prepared.

"This hurricane has the potential to be a major event for the East Coast. It also has the potential to significantly strain FEMA and other governmental resources occurring so quickly on the heels of (Hurricane) Harvey," Evan Myers, chief operating officer of AccuWeather, said in a statement.