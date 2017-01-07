Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: New details on shooting suspect, victims' conditions

It took the gunman at the Fort Lauderdale airport about 70 to 80 seconds to shoot and kill five people and wound six more, authorities said Saturday. Three of the wounded still were in critical condition, authorities said.

Just before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, Esteban Santiago, 26, opened fired with a semiautomatic 9mm handgun at the baggage claim in Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, according to federal, state and local authorities who spoke with reporters at a news conference.

"At this point it appears the shooter was acting alone," said George Piro, an FBI spokesman.

Of the five slain, three of the victims were identified as Terry Andres, 62, of Virginia Beach, Va., Michael Oehme, 57, from Council Bluffs, Iowa., and Olga Woltering, from Marietta, Ga.

They all were in town on vacation.

Law enforcement has not ruled out the possibility of a terroristic attack despite preliminary evidence that Santiago could suffer from a mental illness, Piro said.

Broward jail records indicate Santiago is being held on federal murder allegations. He is due to appear Monday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.

U.S. Attorney Wifredo Ferrer is expected to announce later today what charges prosecutors intend to file against Santiago. It could be several days before formal charges are filed.

Santiago could face life in federal prison or the death penalty if he is convicted of murder charges.

Gov. Rick Scott said he visited Broward Health Medical Center on Friday night to meet with staff and victims. Some of the victims were still in surgery fighting for their lives, he said.

Among them, Scott spoke with a woman who came to Florida for a cruise, but was instead shot.

"We're a strong and resilient state. We are not going to let attacks like this tear us apart," Scott said.

Mark Gale, airport director, said commercials flights resumed at 5 a.m. this morning in Terminals 1, 3 and 5.

Terminal 2 remains closed for take off, landing and baggage claim, but the upper level is open for Delta Airline and Air Canada ticketing, Broward County officials said.

Security remained on high at the airport Saturday, with increased patrols and law enforcement presence, said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

The airport collected more than 20,000 pieces baggage Friday, he said. Officials are working to process, catalog and return those items as quickly as possible, he said.