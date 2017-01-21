March portion of Chicago Women's March canceled after 150,000 pack event; rally to go on

While the rally will go on, the march portion of the Women's March on Chicago has been canceled after a mushrooming crowd of 150,000 packed the downtown event Saturday.

"Our march route is flooded. There is no safe way to march. We are just going to sing and dance and make our voices heard here," rally and march co-chairwoman Ann Scholhmer told the crowd at Jackson and Columbus drives just before 11 a.m.

Initially, organizers estimated the event would draw 22,000 people and later said it would be closer to 50,000 for the Women's March on Chicago — one of more than 200-plus such across the globe aimed at sending a message to newly minted U.S. President Donald Trump: that women's rights shouldn't be ignored.

The plan until now was for a 10 a.m. rally at Grant Park followed by an 11:30 a.m. march to Federal Plaza.

"This march, this moment, in this city, is the largest march outside of Washington, D.C.," said organizer Jessica Scheller to raucous cheers from the crowd.

Organizer Liz Radford also told the crowd: "Michigan Avenue is flooded with marchers. Wabash is flooded with marchers. State Street is flooded with marchers. People are still waiting for trains in Oak Park. We called, and you came. We have flooded the march route. We have flooded Chicago."

The excitement of the moment seemed to overshadow any disappointment at not being able to march.

"This city is making a statement, and the statement is so large we can't move crowds," Scheller said after she walked offstage.

Denyse Goodman came to the event with members of her Deerfield synagogue. They met up with another Jewish congregation along Michigan Avenue.

"I'm 66 years old, and this is my first rally" Goodman, of Northbrook, said. "I hate crowds, but I'm here. This is the most important thing I've ever done."

As the rabbis led the group of about 100 in songs, some in the crowd wiped away tears. One sign read, "This is what a Jewish feminist looks like."

Susan Sack, also of Northbrook, rode the bus into the city with Goodman. She recalled her days protesting the Vietnam War.

"I saw how our voices were heard, and the war was stopped," she said. "We worked hard for Roe v. Wade. We have to keep that for women today and tomorrow."

Donna Gutmam of the National Council of Jewish Women Chicago North Shore added, "Saturday is a day of rest, but we can't rest. We have work to do."

The scene was a sea of pink, some chanting and others pumping signs that read:

"Our rights aren't up for grabs!"

"Grab him by the presidency, impeach Trump!"

"I'm with her & her & her & her & her & her. "

"Our bodies. Our minds. Our power."

Earlier this week, organizers were confident they would be able to handle the increased numbers, with the addition of enhanced safety measures, said Carrie Kiley, who was coordinating logistics for the march.

When the number of expected attendees surpassed 50,000, city officials agreed to a new Grant Park location — at Columbus and Jackson drives, much to organizers' delight, Kiley said.

Other measures to accommodate the expected larger crowd included the doubling of portable toilets to 150, she said.

The march is one of more than 250 scheduled to take place globally in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. More than 200,000 people are expected to participate in the nation's capital; Chicago organizers say if those numbers hold out, then the event here would be the second-largest in the U.S. The marches aim to draw attention not only to women's rights, but also racial justice and equality.

About an hour before Chicago's rally, featuring dozens of speakers, 39-year-old Mary Hurtt began leading the thousands of women behind her in a chant.

"Women of Chicago!" she cried, asking the crowd to repeat her words. "Fired up! Ready to go!"

"This vibe is electric. Everyone is so friendly and so excited," said Hurtt, who traveled to Chicago from Highland, Ind., to support her friend, who is the mother of a child with autism and came to the march to speak out against Betsy DeVos, Trump's nominee for secretary of education.

Another motivation for her participation was to defend the Affordable Care Act, which Trump has vowed to overhaul — drawing sharp criticism from those who believe it should be left alone. Hurtt said health insurance is "a fundamental right, not a privilege."

Hurtt was then interrupted as two people in the crowd raised a 5-foot-wide red sign that read "Trump" in gold letters. The "P" was replaced by a hammer and sickle, the symbol of the communist movement. Cutout photos of Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's faces were attached to the sign, which drew laughs from the crowd. Hurtt, chuckling, turned around to photograph the sign with her cellphone.

"It's gonna be a day never to forget," she said. "Today is the start of the ball rolling."

