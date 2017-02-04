State Department reinstates visas for foreign travelers after judge blocks Trump's order

The State Department said Saturday it has reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and the Department of Homeland Security said that it had suspended "any and all actions" related to the travel ban.

"DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure," a Department of Homeland Security statement said.

The State Department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

State says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge's ruling Friday in Washington state.

For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.

Dubai-based Emirates said in a statement Saturday that under the direction of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen holding valid visas or green cards could fly to the U.S. It says all refugees with visas would also be allowed to fly.

It cautioned that "entry requirements to the U.S. may change, and Emirates will continue to comply with guidance provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection."

In Egypt, Cairo airport and airlines officials say they have received instructions from the Customs to suspend the order.

At Tehran's international airport, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and all European based airlines were issuing boarding passes for U.S.-bound passengers holding valid visas or green cards, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported Saturday.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers now that a hold has been placed on the order, tweeting Friday night that the head of litigation for the ride-hailing app is "buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!"

Kalanick quit Trump's council of business advisers Thursday amid pressure from a social media campaign to delete Uber accounts because of the CEO's position on the council and Uber's decision to drop surge pricing during a one hour taxi strike held in protest of the travel ban.

