Lasting peace from Winter Olympics? Don't bet on it

The notion that lasting peace may result from the Winter Olympics is a bit far-fetched, not that the world shouldn’t take whatever chance it can.

Using my own experience as a gauge, what results from the Winter Olympics is hat hair and broken bones.

I cracked a collarbone in Albertville and covered those games with one arm tied across my chest. I fell no fewer than 15 times on invisible sheet ice in Lillehammer, leaving most of my kneecaps in Norway.

Monkeys threw feces at me in Nagano, and my nail clipper was seized as a weapon in Salt Lake City, so let’s just say my optimism does not bubble up.

Less personally, it is impossible not to bring up the aftermath of Sarajevo, where death and destruction followed not long after the medals and anthems.

And Sochi? The most elaborate drug scheme since the Whizzinator disgraced the host country and still echoes today, leaving Russia banned from Pyeongchang as a nation and its few possible athletes needing a review and a neutral flag.

There may be more North Koreans in South Korea than Russians.

Calling these Olympics “The Peace Games” is as accurate as calling a bobsled transportation.

The last time “Peace” was part of the official Olympic motto was Munich, the “Games of Peace and Joy,” and we’ve been going through metal detectors ever since.

The reach of sports can extend beyond borders, although it was not the giant slalom that brought the two Germanys together, so it is unlikely figure skating will do the same for the two Koreas.

At the Seoul Olympics I had a chance to visit the demilitarized zone, the barrier that separates the two Koreas. But I was turned back because of shoes. My shoes. New shoes. New Balance shoes.

“You’ll have to change,” an Olympic clerk told me as I started to board the bus for the tour of the DMZ.

“What?” I asked. He pointed at my feet.

“Not allowed. Too provocative.”

Apparently peace sensibilities are so fragile on the Korean peninsula that the mere suggestion of advantage, even in the form of footwear, cannot be risked.

I did not change my shoes, nor did I explain that I had bought the shoes in Itewan, an open market section in Seoul that sells knockoffs of designer merchandise.

I also bought a Rolex watch there that had only four tines instead of five on its signature crown symbol, but, to this day, it still keeps pretty good time.

So I missed the DMZ, where peace is a tourist attraction, at least from one side.

North Korea has been in eight Winter Olympic Games, most recently in Vancouver. It won a silver medal in women’s speedskating in Innsbruck in ’64 and a bronze at Albertville in short-track.

South Korea has done much better, starting in St. Moritz in ’48. It has won 53 winter medals, including 26 gold.

Apparently the two Koreas will unite for the opening ceremony by marching under a generic banner, removing the constraints and provocations of patriotism.

After the Soviet Union broke up and the resulting republics had not yet been sorted out, the former Soviets participated as the Unified Team in ’92, a compromise that satisfied no one.

Medal winners did not hear their anthem or see their flag. They heard the Olympic Hymn while the Olympic flag was raised. No tears were shed.

At the ski venue in Meribel, France, I bought a couple of USSR souvenirs from hawkers who had set up a street stall, a “CCCP” ball cap and a paperweight with the hammer-and-sickle seal.

“Capitalism won,” I said, speaking slowly so the Russian clerk could understand.

“You betcha, dude,” he said. Turns out the sellers were not Soviets at all but a couple of college kids from California who had bought up all the Soviet stuff they could. They were just trying make an old-fashioned American dollar.

Lasting peace? Reunification? Not likely. Maybe the best we can hope for in Pyeongchang is that North Korea gets a glimpse at how the other half lives.

In new shoes.

Bernie Lincicome is a special contributor to the Chicago Tribune.

