25-year-old son of Mike Locksley, the former Illinois offensive coordinator, killed

The college football community was filled with sadness Monday upon learning that one of Mike Locksley’s four children has been killed.

Meiko Locksley, 25, suffered a fatal gunshot wound, according to ABCNews2 in Baltimore.

Mike Locksley, a former offensive coordinator at Illinois under Ron Zook, is now the co-offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said Monday: “Mike Locksley had a family tragedy. His son was killed. I just want everybody to understand that our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, (wife) Kia and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy. We’ll do everything we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy.”

An Alabama spokesman confirmed that Mike Locksley is with his family, away from the team.

Mike Locksley went 3-31 as a head coach at New Mexico and Maryland, but had strong success as a coordinator in Champaign. A Washington D.C. native, he helped the Illini sign receiver Arrelious Benn, cornerback Vontae Davis and quarterback Eddie McGee.

He also coordinated the offense that led Illinois to the 2008 Rose Bowl.

“This is Ron Zook's offense, not mine," he told the Tribune. "It has my personality on it, but if I were to leave tomorrow, this offense would stay intact."

Meiko Locksley played eight games for New Mexico in 2011.

